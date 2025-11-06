Anunay Sood Death: Here’s how the late travel influencer was linked to Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid

Good news for BTS fans in India, Jungkook's Golden: The Moments exhibition is set to open at..., know how to get tickets
Travel influencer Anunay Sood, who passed away at 32, shared a close friendship with content creator Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid. The duo often travelled and created reels together.
The sudden death of popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has left the digital creator community in deep shock. The 32-year-old Dubai-based content creator passed away on November 5, as confirmed by a post from his official Instagram handle the following day.
The statement read, 'It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing.' Fans flooded the comments section with condolences, expressing disbelief at the tragic news. Influencer Shanice Shrestha, a close friend of Anunay, commented, 'Rest in peace, Bhai. It’s hard to believe since I found out last night… you will be missed deeply.'
Anunay’s last social media post, shared just days earlier, was from Las Vegas, where he appeared cheerful and full of life. His family has requested privacy and asked fans to avoid gathering near their residence as they cope with this loss.
Among the many connections Anunay had in the creator community, one that stood out was his long-time friendship with Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known online as Rebel Kid. The two shared a close bond, often seen travelLing and creating content together for years.
From Bali to Gujarat, Anunay and Apoorva frequently collaborated on travel reels that fans adored for their playful energy and chemistry. One of their viral videos, titled 'That one couple who refuses to admit that they are a couple,' sparked widespread speculation about their relationship status. However, both clarified that they were not romantically involved, emphasising their deep friendship and mutual respect.
In 2023, the duo was also spotted attending Garba Nights in Gujarat as part of a tourism promotion campaign, further showcasing their professional camaraderie.
So far, Apoorva has not issued a public statement on Anunay’s passing, but fans have filled her social media posts with condolences and messages of support.
Known for his adventurous spirit and infectious positivity, Anunay Soos's friendship with Rebel Kid remains one of the most memorable bonds in the Indian travel creator community, a partnership rooted in creativity, fun and shared passion for exploring the world