Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour travel influencer's remarkable journey

Popular travel influencer Anunay Sood passed away suddenly in Las Vegas at the age of 32. His family has announced a prayer meet in Delhi on November 12 at the Chinmaya Mission, Lodhi Road, to celebrate his life and legacy.

The travel world is in deep mourning after the sudden and tragic passing of Anunay Sood, one of India’s most loved travel influencers. Known for his breathtaking visuals, infectious energy and storytelling that made every destination feel personal, Anunay passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2025, in Las Vegas at the age of just 32.

His death sent shockwaves across social media, with fans, fellow creators and travel enthusiasts expressing their grief and disbelief. Anunay, who had built a loyal community of followers through his heartfelt travel content, was celebrated for turning ordinary journeys into cinematic experiences.

To honour his memory, a prayer meet has been announced by his family. It will take place on November 12, 2025, from 1 to 2 PM, at the Chinmaya Centre of World Understanding (Chinmaya Mission, Lodhi Road, New Delhi). The invitation, shared on his official Instagram handle, reads, 'To celebrate the life of our beloved son,' alongside his smiling photograph, a reminder of the warmth and positivity he spread through his work.

Legacy of wanderlust and inspiration

Anunay Sood wasn’t just an influencer; he was a dreamer who encouraged millions to travel fearlessly and appreciate the beauty of the world. His stunning travel films and photographs captured the soul of every place he visited, from mountain peaks to serene coastlines.

Widely regarded as one of India’s top travel creators, Anunay’s passion for storytelling made him stand out in the digital space. His untimely death has left an irreplaceable void, but his adventures, creativity and zest for life will continue to inspire a generation of travellers and dreamers.

Anunay Sood may have bid his final farewell, but his journey and the spirit he embodied, will live on forever