Anunay Sood Death: Brinda Sharma remembers ex-fiancé in heartfelt post, says, 'I am not able to process'

LIFESTYLE
After travel influencer Anunay Sood’s sudden death, his ex-fiancée Brinda Sharma shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, remembering him as an inspiring creator whose legacy and infectious happiness will live on.
The sudden death of popular travel influencer Anunay Sood has left fans and fellow creators deeply shocked. Among those mourning his loss is his ex-fiancée and travel creator Brinda Sharma, who shared a series of emotional Instagram stories remembering him.
Brinda, who once shared her life and travels with Anunay, poured her heart out in her tribute. Posting several old pictures of them together, she wrote about how much she learned from him, not just about work but about life. 'Saw you grow from nothing to the incredible creator, businessman, Mamu everything. I had the pleasure to learn so much from you… Learnt how to not let random things hold you down, and learnt ‘Laxmi ko kabhi mana nahi karte,’' she wrote.
She went on to thank him for inspiring people with his positive spirit, adding, 'Your legacy, your adventures, your stories, your beautiful pictures and your crazy will to push yourself will live on. Thank you for changing lives, inspiring and blessing us with your infectious happiness.'
Brinda’s heartfelt tribute struck a chord with fans who had followed their journey over the years. The two shared a special bond, often seen exploring new destinations together and inspiring millions with their travel content. Calling him 'one of the happiest and most determined humans', Brinda remembered him not just as a creator, but as someone who brought joy wherever he went.
Social media has since been flooded with condolence messages for Anunay. Fans, friends and fellow influencers continue to share memories of his kindness, humour and passion for travel.
Anunay Sood, who was just 32, had travelled to over 30 countries and built a massive following online. His sudden passing has left an emptiness in the travel community, one that even time will take long to heal.