Anunay Sood and Rebel Kid Fallout: What caused rift between former best friends? Here's why travel influencer parted ways with Apoorva Mukhija

Travel creator Anunay Sood’s sudden death shocked fans. His final months saw a fallout with close friend Rebel Kid after a cruise controversy, but he remained admired for his passion and storytelling.

The sudden death of travel influencer Anunay Sood has left millions of fans heartbroken. The 32-year-old Dubai-based creator, known for his cinematic travel reels and soulful storytelling, passed away earlier this week. His family confirmed the news, asking for privacy as tributes continue to pour in from fans and fellow creators across the world.

Just days before his passing, Anunay had posted stunning photos from Las Vegas. Behind the glamorous visuals, however, his personal life had recently been clouded by controversies, especially his fallout with influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid. Once the internet’s favourite travel duo, their friendship had turned cold in recent months.

The cruise that changed everything

Anunay and Apoorva’s friendship reportedly began to crumble after a promotional cruise trip earlier this year. Social media was flooded with claims that the two, along with a few others, had behaved inappropriately; smoking in restricted zones and disturbing co-passengers.

Soon after, Anunay shared a vlog from that same trip, showing them playfully taking items from a café. What was meant as a light-hearted joke didn’t land well with viewers, who called it 'insensitive' and 'irresponsible.' He eventually deleted the video but chose to defend his actions instead of apologising, which sparked even more backlash online.

The unfollow that spoke volumes

Over time, fans noticed that the two had stopped tagging and following each other, confirming the rumours of a rift. The final break came when Anunay liked a post by Apoorva’s ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya, who had accused her of being manipulative. That single 'like' became the talk of the influencer world, a silent but clear message that their friendship was over.

Despite all the drama, Anunay continued focusing on his passion for travel content. His last YouTube video, 'Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland,' released on November 3, reflected the same calm, creative spirit he was known for. In the end, fans remember him not for the controversies, but as a visionary storyteller who lived life with purpose and passion.