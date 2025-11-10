Anunay Sood and Rebel Kid Fallout: What caused rift between former best friends? Here's why travel influencer parted ways with Apoorva Mukhija

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease

What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'

Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...

Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin operations in..., monthly ridership to reach 50 lakh; Check route, stations, more

CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement, makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all UP schools, colleges

What is Ricin? Was ISKP planning chemical attack in India with Pakistan's Help?

Suresh Raina sends clear message to CSK on Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade deal ahead of IPL 2026, says...

Apple may bring 5 new satellite features for iPhones, here's what to expect

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare

7 Vande Bharat Express trains connecting India’s cultural corridors

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease

Abhinay, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!

Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which

Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far

Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know s

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Anunay Sood and Rebel Kid Fallout: What caused rift between former best friends? Here's why travel influencer parted ways with Apoorva Mukhija

Travel creator Anunay Sood’s sudden death shocked fans. His final months saw a fallout with close friend Rebel Kid after a cruise controversy, but he remained admired for his passion and storytelling.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 12:32 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Anunay Sood and Rebel Kid Fallout: What caused rift between former best friends? Here's why travel influencer parted ways with Apoorva Mukhija
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The sudden death of travel influencer Anunay Sood has left millions of fans heartbroken. The 32-year-old Dubai-based creator, known for his cinematic travel reels and soulful storytelling, passed away earlier this week. His family confirmed the news, asking for privacy as tributes continue to pour in from fans and fellow creators across the world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just days before his passing, Anunay had posted stunning photos from Las Vegas. Behind the glamorous visuals, however, his personal life had recently been clouded by controversies, especially his fallout with influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid. Once the internet’s favourite travel duo, their friendship had turned cold in recent months.

The cruise that changed everything

Anunay and Apoorva’s friendship reportedly began to crumble after a promotional cruise trip earlier this year. Social media was flooded with claims that the two, along with a few others, had behaved inappropriately; smoking in restricted zones and disturbing co-passengers.

Untitled-design-1

Soon after, Anunay shared a vlog from that same trip, showing them playfully taking items from a café. What was meant as a light-hearted joke didn’t land well with viewers, who called it 'insensitive' and 'irresponsible.' He eventually deleted the video but chose to defend his actions instead of apologising, which sparked even more backlash online.

The unfollow that spoke volumes

Over time, fans noticed that the two had stopped tagging and following each other, confirming the rumours of a rift. The final break came when Anunay liked a post by Apoorva’s ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya, who had accused her of being manipulative. That single 'like' became the talk of the influencer world, a silent but clear message that their friendship was over.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Despite all the drama, Anunay continued focusing on his passion for travel content. His last YouTube video, 'Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland,' released on November 3, reflected the same calm, creative spirit he was known for. In the end, fans remember him not for the controversies, but as a visionary storyteller who lived life with purpose and passion.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare
7 Vande Bharat Express trains connecting India’s cultural corridors
New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why
New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why
Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease
Abhinay, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling...
What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'
What! Shah Rukh did kanyadaan of Farah? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know s
Zayed Khan-Malaika Parekh love story: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
Zayed Khan-Malaika: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE