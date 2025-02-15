The week kicks off with Slap Day on February 15 and concludes with Breakup Day on February 21. Here’s a look at all the days that follow Valentine’s Week.

Anti-Valentine’s week: Valentine’s Week is all about love and romance, but not everyone feels the same way. Some people have gone through heartbreak or just prefer to be single. For them, Anti-Valentine’s Week is a fun way to focus on moving on and enjoying life. This week, from February 15 to 21, includes seven days with different themes, each about letting go of the past, embracing freedom, and having fun in a different way. Whether it’s getting rid of bad memories, making a fresh start, or just laughing at love’s ups and downs, Anti-Valentine’s Week is a lighthearted way to celebrate independence and self-love.

February 15 – Slap Day

This day is symbolic of rejecting toxic relationships and negativity. People celebrate Slap Day by metaphorically or humorously ‘slapping away’ bad memories and moving on from past mistakes.

February 16 – Kick Day

Kick Day encourages individuals to distance themselves from past regrets, toxic friendships, or unhealthy relationships. It’s a day to embrace personal growth and step into a better future.

February 17 – Perfume Day

A fresh start deserves a fresh fragrance. On Perfume Day, people gift themselves or their friends a new scent, signifying a new beginning and leaving behind the past.

February 18 – Flirt Day

Flirt Day is all about carefree fun. It gives people the chance to loosen up, boost confidence, and enjoy lighthearted conversations without commitment.

February 19 – Confession Day

Honesty is key on Confession Day. Whether it’s confessing feelings, apologising for past mistakes, or simply speaking one’s mind, this day is about emotional closure and truthfulness.

February 20 – Missing Day

This day allows people to acknowledge the emotions of longing and nostalgia. Whether it’s missing an ex, a lost friendship, or cherished memories, Missing Day is about reflection and acceptance.

February 21 – Breakup Day

The final day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is all about cutting ties with negativity and toxic relationships. Breakup Day represents freedom, healing, and moving forward with a fresh mindset.

Also read: Nita Ambani reveals what Anant Ambani told her before marrying Radhika Merchant: ‘Mom, it’s not what I am physically....'