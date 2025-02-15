LIFESTYLE
The week kicks off with Slap Day on February 15 and concludes with Breakup Day on February 21. Here’s a look at all the days that follow Valentine’s Week.
Anti-Valentine’s week: Valentine’s Week is all about love and romance, but not everyone feels the same way. Some people have gone through heartbreak or just prefer to be single. For them, Anti-Valentine’s Week is a fun way to focus on moving on and enjoying life. This week, from February 15 to 21, includes seven days with different themes, each about letting go of the past, embracing freedom, and having fun in a different way. Whether it’s getting rid of bad memories, making a fresh start, or just laughing at love’s ups and downs, Anti-Valentine’s Week is a lighthearted way to celebrate independence and self-love.
February 15 – Slap Day
This day is symbolic of rejecting toxic relationships and negativity. People celebrate Slap Day by metaphorically or humorously ‘slapping away’ bad memories and moving on from past mistakes.
February 16 – Kick Day
Kick Day encourages individuals to distance themselves from past regrets, toxic friendships, or unhealthy relationships. It’s a day to embrace personal growth and step into a better future.
February 17 – Perfume Day
A fresh start deserves a fresh fragrance. On Perfume Day, people gift themselves or their friends a new scent, signifying a new beginning and leaving behind the past.
February 18 – Flirt Day
Flirt Day is all about carefree fun. It gives people the chance to loosen up, boost confidence, and enjoy lighthearted conversations without commitment.
February 19 – Confession Day
Honesty is key on Confession Day. Whether it’s confessing feelings, apologising for past mistakes, or simply speaking one’s mind, this day is about emotional closure and truthfulness.
February 20 – Missing Day
This day allows people to acknowledge the emotions of longing and nostalgia. Whether it’s missing an ex, a lost friendship, or cherished memories, Missing Day is about reflection and acceptance.
February 21 – Breakup Day
The final day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is all about cutting ties with negativity and toxic relationships. Breakup Day represents freedom, healing, and moving forward with a fresh mindset.
Also read: Nita Ambani reveals what Anant Ambani told her before marrying Radhika Merchant: ‘Mom, it’s not what I am physically....'
Vicky Kaushal regrets rejecting THIS blockbuster, its sequel earned Rs 800 crore, film made outsider a star, it is...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says Donald Trump can push Putin to...
BSNL back in black: India's oldest Telecom company turns profitable after 17 years, subscriber base rises to...
Meet man who manages more wealth than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani, can even buy countries, his firm's market cap is...
Anti-Valentine’s week: From Breakup Day to Slap Day, 7 days explained
Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on February 15? Check here
Meet Fearless Nadiya, first female Bollywood action star, she was from...
India's most expensive film was Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop, had 3 superstars, one was jailed, earned only Rs...
PAK vs NZ Tri-Nation Series Final: William O'Rourke, Daryl Mitchell star as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Karachi, win title
WPL 2025: Richa Ghosh stars as RCB beat Gujarat Giants in opener; records highest-ever run chase in Women’s Premier League history
Chhaava box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal scores his biggest opening ever, film beats Uri to earn Rs...
Laila X review: Netizens thrash Vishwak Sen 'disaster, torture' film, call it 'the worst Telugu film ever made'
Prateik Babbar shares passionate kiss with Priya Banerjee in dreamy wedding photos
Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna’s Chhaava is a historic epic that roars to glory
Senior India star asks for wife's company at Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI warns 'if there's any exception...'
‘Is this a wedding or a corporate merger?’: Viral matrimonial ad stuns internet with Rs 500 crore..., check post
Salman Khan wishes fans on Valentine’s Day with heartwarming family photo: 'Agnihotrians, Sharmanians, Khanenians'
SL vs AUS: Kusal Mendis, bowlers star as Sri Lanka crush Australia by 174 runs to sweep ODI series 2-0
Ananya Panday shares birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco on Valentine's Day, see viral post
Nita Ambani reveals what Anant Ambani told her before marrying Radhika Merchant: ‘Mom, it’s not what I am physically....'
'India, US stand firmly together in fight against terrorism': PM Modi
Ranveer Allahbadia hires Ex-Chief Justice of India's son as his lawyer, approaches Supreme Court
CanCentra Review 2025: Scam Or Legit Trading Platform? - Canada Facts!
PAFI Kabupaten Gunungkidul Launches Pharmacist Training Program to Elevate Healthcare Standards
Oswal Energies introduces Advanced Clean Energy Solutions at India Energy Week 2025
Apple set to make its first product launch of 2025 on THIS date, Tim Cook hints at what to expect in iPhone SE 4...
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes fastest Asian to achieve THIS massive ODI milestone
Top 5 Astrologers in India: Meet the experts who are shaping the future of Astrology
Don't Drown in the Decibels: A Cautionary PSA for Web3 community
BitGo's IPO Ambitions: A Bridge Between Traditional Finance and the Web3 Frontier
Priyanka Chopra shares how her love started with Nick Jonas, drops old UNSEEN photo on Valentine's Day
'Will sue': Mexico President Sheinbaum threatens legal action against Google over this reason
Radhika Merchant exudes elegance in Rs 24,000 white dress paired with a diamond-studded mangalsutra, see pics
BTS' V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga groove to Bollywood song Chunnari Chunnari in viral video: Watch
Urfi Javed gets engaged? Ring ceremony photos go viral, leaves fans speculating
With Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar set to exit, know who will likely succeed him
Jio Users Alert! JioHotstar subscription is free for selected customers, know who is eligible and how to avail?
'We would have been...': Mandira Bedi posts heartbreaking Valentine's Day wish for late husband Raj Kaushal
Ambanis top Bloomberg list of Asia's richest families, Mistry at 4; Why Gautam Adani's name missing from it?
India's Got Latent row: Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal backs Samay Raina, calls out Ranveer Allahbadia
Meet Mohini Mohan Datta, who is set to receive Rs 500 crore through Ratan Tata's will, know his connection to Tata
Pankaj Tripathi reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina controversy: 'it is not okay to take pride....'
Chhaava: Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal film, calls him 'chameleon', says 'the last 40 minutes will leave you...'
The curious case of Junaid Khan: What is unusual about Aamir Khan’s son?
Zeenat Aman reveals what she eats in a day to stay fit at 73: 'I used to feel embarrassed'
Streamlining Healthcare Operations with Innovative Salesforce Solutions Tailored to Industry Compliance: Expert Insights from Alpesh Patel
Anti-Valentine's Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day, check full list
'Let's wait and watch': Baba Bageshwar addresses Ranveer Allahbadia controversy
Vinay Sapru on Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release success, if Salman Khan will lead Sanam Teri Kasam 2: 'Agar woh aa gaye toh sone pe suhaaga' | Exclusive
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt give couple goals, look perfect in black suit, red saree: Watch
TraderAI Review 2025: Scam or Legit Trading Platform? - Facts Check!
BIG NEWS for residents of largest slum, located in India, with Rs 2500 monthly rent per 100 square feet!
Vishal Dadlani meets with accident, postpones Pune concert: 'We regret to...'
Mallcom Breaks New Ground: Launches its D2C E-Commerce Store
Not Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan; these two actors were Ram Gopal Varma's first choice for Sarkar but...
SHOCKING! Man 'dead' in Mahakumbh stampede returns home on his own 'terahvi', asks family members...
Viral Video: Humpback whale swallows Kayaker, but then something shocking happened
IPL 2025 to start on THIS date, Rajat Patidar's RCB to face reigning champions KKR at Eden Gardens
THIS town in India has shops without shopkeepers, has special way of payment, farmers say, ‘God is watching’, name is...
World richest man Elon Musk gave THIS special gift to PM Modi, has SpaceX connection
'Frankly, I've been...': What US President Donald Trump said about Bangladesh crisis?
Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI's new policy comes into effect, families to not travel with players; violators may face...
'Tu mujhe jhel lega': Amid family trouble, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's goofy Valentine's Day wish for hubby goes viral
Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts customised Gulfstream Jet to Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine's Day: 'Baby I wanna..'
Meet man who lived in Mumbai chawl, studied to become country's most-successful fund managers, now MD of Rs 297000 crore company, he is...
New India Co-op Bank faces several RBI restrictions; know what happens to your deposits, withdrawals, loans, lockers
Champions Trophy 2025 winner to get this MIND-BOGGLING prize money from ICC, prize money pool increased to Rs...
John Abraham and Bipasha Basu broke up just days before filming Billo Rani, director Vivek Agnihotri reveals 'there were lots of...'
PM Modi-Trump's new formula: What is MAGA + MIGA = MEGA?
Aarya Babbar REVEALS his family, including father Raj Babbar, is not invited to Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee today: 'Someone in house is influencing him'
Congress calls President's rule in Manipur 'direct admission of failure of BJP governments', demand PM Modi's apology: 'Do you have the courage...'
Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani opens up about criticism over Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding, reveals...
'His hand was over my...': Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose shares SHOCKING casting couch experience
'When filling up friend’s pocket is...': LoP Rahul Gandhi takes 'neeji mamla' jibe at PM Modi after he steers clear of question on Gautam Adani in US
The Diplomat trailer: John Abraham goes to Pakistan to bring 'India's daughter' Sadia Khateeb back, fans says 'India needs this movie'
'Life always gives second chance': Gautam Adani after 18-year-old dies by suicide for failing JEE exam
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry REVEALS Ananya Panday was 'jealous and insecure' of him after...: 'We had a very big fallout when...'
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani talks about Reliance's succession plans, how she looks to raise India's global profile
This superstar fell in love with his on-screen mother, burned himself to save her, then got married; their son is now...
Meet CEO of one of world's biggest IT firms, who will undergo treatment for breast cancer
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps moves Supreme Court over FIRs against him in different states
Superstar Madhubala, despite battling severe illness, married Kishore Kumar at 27, not out of love but because of her anger towards..
I Said I Love You First: Selena Gomez announces surprise new album in collaboration with fiance Benny Blanco, to release on...
After Shark Tank India rejection, Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja reveals he was once thrown out of gym due to...
From khatti dal to smashed avocado: Veteran superstar Zeenat Aman shares wholesome daily diet plan that helps her stay fit at 73
No bank holiday on Eid al-Fitr this year? Know reason behind this
Why this retired govt teacher wants to die? May become first beneficiary of THIS historic order Karnataka
Virat Kohli spotted on phone call during Team India's trophy celebration, netizens react with memes; Watch viral video
Meet Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty’s son, who left Rs 737940 crore Infosys, he is now working for…, his net worth is Rs...
Meet actress who made superhit debut with Rishi Kapoor, quit Bollywood at 33, left India, accused him of...: 'He ruined me...'
Kerala Lottery Result February 14 LIVE: Nirmal NR 419 Friday Lucky Draw at 3 PM, check winner list, agent name
This Valentine's Day gift can be your most expensive ever, rose priced at Rs... its name has a Shakespeare connection
India's biggest OTT platform JioHotstar launched, content to be merged from Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar
Pulwama Attack 6th Anniversary: Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to martyrs, says Modi govt determined to 'destroy' terrorists
India's first film to cross Rs 1 crore, beat ticket sale of Pushpa 2, 3 Idiots; ran for 184 weeks, its not Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, Disco Dancer
After '70-hour work week' remark, 5 statements by Infosys' Narayana Murthy on WFH to coaching classes that took internet by storm
Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls 2017 Champions Trophy win against Virat Kohli-led team, says 'it was indescribable'
Indian doctor claims THIS about paneer, milk, prompts debate on social media, netizens say...
PM Modi concludes 'very substantive' US visit, Donald Trump gifts signed copy of his book, calls PM 'great'
India's Got Latent controversy: Samay Raina's upcoming shows to be attended by police to check if women...? Here's what we know