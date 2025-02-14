Anti-Valentine's Week offers a different perspective on love and relationships, blending self-care, fun, and emotional healing.

While Valentine’s Week is all about love and romance, Anti-Valentine’s Week offers a contrasting take, celebrating independence and moving on from toxic relationships. This week, observed right after Valentine’s Day, features unique days like Slap Day and Breakup Day, giving people a fun way to let go of past heartbreaks.

Full list of Anti-Valentine's Week 2025

February 15 – Slap Day

The week starts with Slap Day, symbolising the rejection of toxic relationships and negative emotions. It’s a day to set boundaries and move forward.

February 16 – Kick Day

Kick Day encourages people to remove unwanted memories and toxic influences from their lives, focusing on self-respect and personal growth.

February 17 – Perfume Day

On this day, people treat themselves to a refreshing change, often buying a new fragrance as a symbol of a fresh start.

February 18 – Flirt Day

Flirt Day allows people to embrace their freedom and enjoy lighthearted interactions, stepping back into the dating scene with confidence.

February 19 – Confession Day

Whether it’s confessing past mistakes or hidden feelings, this day is about expressing emotions and finding closure.

February 20 – Missing Day

A day for nostalgia, Missing Day is when people reflect on past relationships, friendships, or moments that once mattered.

February 21 – Breakup Day

The final day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is about cutting ties with toxic relationships and embracing a fresh start. It’s a day of self-liberation and new beginnings.

