Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: From Slap Day to Breakup Day; check full list

Valentine's Day, the day of love and romance, has long been celebrated worldwide as a day for couples to express their affection for one another. However, not everyone is in the mood for hearts and flowers. For those who prefer to take a more cynical view of love, there's Anti-Valentine's Week – a tongue-in-cheek observance that runs parallel to the traditional Valentine's festivities.

Anti-Valentine's Week, also known as Un-Valentine's Week, kicks off right after Valentine's Day, providing a platform for those who are single, heartbroken, or simply anti-romance to vent their frustrations or find solidarity with others who share their sentiments. Each day of this unconventional week has its own theme, ranging from playful to downright rebellious. Let's take a look at the full list:

1. Slap Day (February 15): Slap Day marks the beginning of Anti-Valentine's Week. It's a day to symbolically slap away all the negative emotions associated with failed relationships or unrequited love. Some people may take this opportunity to playfully slap their friends or even themselves, as a lighthearted way to move on from past disappointments.

2. Kick Day (February 16): Following Slap Day, Kick Day encourages individuals to kick away any lingering feelings of heartache or bitterness. Whether it's kicking a ball around with friends or simply kicking back and relaxing, the goal is to let go of emotional baggage and focus on personal well-being.

3. Perfume Day (February 17): As a counterpoint to the romantic gestures of Valentine's Day, Perfume Day is a day to indulge oneself. Whether you're treating yourself to a new fragrance or simply enjoying your favorite scent, the idea is to pamper yourself and boost your mood.

4. Flirting Day (February 18): Flirting Day is an opportunity for singles to embrace their playful side and engage in harmless flirtation. Whether it's with a stranger, a crush, or simply for fun, flirting can be a lighthearted way to boost confidence and enjoy the thrill of romantic interaction without any serious commitment.

5. Confession Day (February 19): Confession Day encourages individuals to come clean about their feelings, whether it's admitting a crush, expressing remorse for past mistakes, or simply speaking their truth. It's a chance to clear the air and find closure, regardless of the outcome.

6. Missing Day (February 20): On Missing Day, people are encouraged to acknowledge and embrace any feelings of longing or nostalgia for past relationships or loved ones who are no longer in their lives. It's a day to reflect on cherished memories and acknowledge the impact that certain people have had, even if they're no longer part of the picture.

7. Breakup Day (February 21): The final day of Anti-Valentine's Week, Breakup Day, provides closure for those who are ready to officially end a relationship or move on from a past love. It's a day to acknowledge that some relationships are not meant to last and to embrace the opportunity for growth and new beginnings.