Anshula Kapoor Transformation: From diet to workout, here's the secret of Anushla's weight loss

Last year, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor came into the limelight with her amazing body transformation journey has also set an example for those who want to lose weight. Yes, absolutely if you also want to lose weight, then you can change your look by adopting their secret fitness routine which we are sharing. Many pictures and videos of Anshula's body transformation keep circulating on social media. Although Anshula stays away from the limelight, but her pictures of her body transformation have put everyone in a tizzy.

Let's know the secret of Anshula Kapoor's weight loss

Grandma's food and workout

Anshula likes the food at her grandmother's house very much. On the other hand, Anshula told that she does workouts four days a week. In which she focuses on strength training for 2 days and cardio for the rest of the days.

What does Anshula take in her diet?

For breakfast, Anshula takes eggs, avocado and toast. After this, she likes to drink black coffee but without sugar. For lunch, she eats 2 ragi rotis, 150 grams of boneless chicken, a big bowl of vegetables or sometimes a salad with vegetables, and some grilled chicken with quinoa. In the evening snack eats walnuts or an egg sandwich. Apart from this, eat chicken or veg kebabs, thepla or drink some nuts and protein shake. For dinner, she eats roasted chicken, grilled vegetables and ragi roti.

Eats healthy at night

Anshula has a habit of sleeping late at night. In such a situation, when she feels hungry, she takes a protein shake and some healthy nuts.

If you also wish to get a slim look like Anshula, then you can follow her routine.