Anshula Kapoor shares her simple skincare routine to maintain clear, youthful skin for women in their 30s

Anshula Kapoor shares an easy skincare routine for clear, youthful, acne-free skin in your 30s.

Entering your 30s often means rethinking skincare habits. Skin may start showing signs of stress, sensitivity, and slower recovery, making routine care more important than ever. Influencer Anshula Kapoor, who is admired for her confidence, recently shared a glimpse of how she keeps her skin healthy, acne-free, and radiant at 35.

In her Instagram video, she opened up about four simple practices that help her maintain youthful skin, and all of them focus on consistency rather than expensive treatments.

Here is a breakdown of her easy skincare habits that anyone can adopt at home.

1. Staying hydrated throughout the day

Anshula explained that hydration is the foundation of her skincare routine. Drinking enough water daily helps keep the skin supple, reduces dullness, and supports natural detoxification. She shared that she aims for 8–10 glasses of water a day and also enjoys water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and citrus fruits.

2. Changing pillowcases more frequently

Anshula's sensitive, acne-prone skin reacts quickly when exposed to sweat, dust, and leftover skincare products that accumulate on fabric. She changes pillowcases every two to three days to avoid clogged pores and irritation.

3. Using a dedicated face towel

She explained that body towels often contain sweat, oils, and soap residue, which can harm the skin barrier when transferred to the face. A designated face towel helps prevent bacterial transfer and reduces breakouts.

4. Cleaning makeup brushes weekly

A major skincare mistake that many people make is forgetting to clean makeup brushes. Anshula revealed that she cleans her brushes every week, no matter what. Dirty brushes hold bacteria, oil, and dead skin buildup, which can lead to clogged pores and stubborn acne.