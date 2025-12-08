FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kaantha OTT release date: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse-starrer period thriller

Gautam Adani plans big move, to set up 48-MW data centre with Rs 2500 crore investment in...

Pawan Singh files complaint after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi to not share stage with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19 Finale

Anshula Kapoor shares her simple skincare routine to maintain clear, youthful skin for women in their 30s

Crafting Stories Across Boundaries: An Interview with Yang Zimik

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi in Parliament: 'We're debating Vande Mataram because...'

India vs South Africa T20I series: Live streaming, predicted Playing XI, match timings, venue and more

IndiGo pilot eases passengers on Coimbatore bound flight, makes emotional appeal, ‘I want to go home too,’ netizens say...

Bobby Deol pens emotional tribute to 'pyaare papa' Dharmendra on his birth anniversary: 'He-Man ho aap sab ke lekin...'

UPSC CSE 2024: Topper Shakti Dubey secures home cadre, AIR 2 Harshita Goyal gets...; check full list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Raftaar; first Indian rapper set to perform at London's iconic venue The O2 is...

First Indian rapper set to perform at London's iconic venue The O2 is...

Gaurav Taneja offers help amid IndiGo flight cancelation, ready to ‘fly free’ but on THIS term

Gaurav Taneja offers help amid IndiGo flight cancelation, ready to ‘fly free’ bu

Suryakumar Yadav reveals real reason behind choosing Shubman Gill over Sanju Samson as opener

Suryakumar Yadav reveals real reason behind choosing Gill over Samson as opener

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessories worth Rs…

Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessorie

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Anshula Kapoor shares her simple skincare routine to maintain clear, youthful skin for women in their 30s

Anshula Kapoor shares an easy skincare routine for clear, youthful, acne-free skin in your 30s.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 05:41 PM IST

Anshula Kapoor shares her simple skincare routine to maintain clear, youthful skin for women in their 30s
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Entering your 30s often means rethinking skincare habits. Skin may start showing signs of stress, sensitivity, and slower recovery, making routine care more important than ever. Influencer Anshula Kapoor, who is admired for her confidence, recently shared a glimpse of how she keeps her skin healthy, acne-free, and radiant at 35.

In her Instagram video, she opened up about four simple practices that help her maintain youthful skin, and all of them focus on consistency rather than expensive treatments.

Here is a breakdown of her easy skincare habits that anyone can adopt at home.

1. Staying hydrated throughout the day

Anshula explained that hydration is the foundation of her skincare routine. Drinking enough water daily helps keep the skin supple, reduces dullness, and supports natural detoxification. She shared that she aims for 8–10 glasses of water a day and also enjoys water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and citrus fruits.

2. Changing pillowcases more frequently

Anshula's sensitive, acne-prone skin reacts quickly when exposed to sweat, dust, and leftover skincare products that accumulate on fabric. She changes pillowcases every two to three days to avoid clogged pores and irritation.

3. Using a dedicated face towel

She explained that body towels often contain sweat, oils, and soap residue, which can harm the skin barrier when transferred to the face. A designated face towel helps prevent bacterial transfer and reduces breakouts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Cleaning makeup brushes weekly

A major skincare mistake that many people make is forgetting to clean makeup brushes. Anshula revealed that she cleans her brushes every week, no matter what. Dirty brushes hold bacteria, oil, and dead skin buildup, which can lead to clogged pores and stubborn acne.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gaurav Taneja offers help amid IndiGo flight cancelation, ready to ‘fly free’ but on THIS term
Gaurav Taneja offers help amid IndiGo flight cancelation, ready to ‘fly free’ bu
Kaantha OTT release date: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse-starrer period thriller
Kaantha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer, Rana-starrer period thriller
Gautam Adani plans big move, to set up 48-MW data centre with Rs 2500 crore investment in...
Gautam Adani plans big move, to set up 48-MW data centre with Rs 2500 cr invest
Pawan Singh files complaint after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi to not share stage with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19 Finale
Pawan Singh files complaint after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Anshula Kapoor shares her simple skincare routine to maintain clear, youthful skin for women in their 30s
Anshula Kapoor shares her simple skincare routine to maintain clear, youthful sk
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessories worth Rs…
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessorie
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement