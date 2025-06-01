He began his post by sharing that he was diagnosed with Avascular Necrosis, a condition where the hip bone slowly starts decaying.

Ankur Warikoo, a prominent figure in the entrepreneurial and content creation space, recently shared a remarkable before-and-after transformation on his Instagram. The post featured a defined six-pack abs, slimmer face and overall healthier physique.

He began his post by sharing that he was diagnosed with Avascular Necrosis, a condition where the hip bone slowly starts decaying. Warikoo was among those 10% of cases where no clear cause could be identified. In 2012, his doctor had prescribed him to ''stop walking.''

Eventually, he went for a surgery followed by 3 months of bed rest and 5 months on crutches. Though he recovered physically and he felt deeply unfortunate because life had told him not to walk. ''Life told me to stop walking. How could I tell life this chapter is over and I’ve won?'' he wrote.

Amid all the crazy thoughts, he decided not to give up and started preparing for a marathon, and he completed it. But instead of enjoying that moment, he felt like he had cheated. "I thought I would feel great about it. But I felt the opposite. I felt I had cheated," he shared.

''Up until that day, the maximum I had ever run was 14 kms. I could have showed up any day and finished the 21 kms without preparation,'' he explained.

His conflicted mind forced him to think beyond, ''What could I do for which I had to show up every day? In another moment of craziness, I found myself saying 6-pack abs!''

At the age of 33 with 26% body fat, Warikoo brought some major changes in his lifestyle, which included diet, sleep, and fitness.

A decade later, in 2024, he decided to go through the journey again and get the 6-pack abs. He concluded his post by declaring himself fat-free at the age of 44.

''Today, I’m 44 and fat-free. I know this routine and mindset will stay with me for life. Grateful for this ‘second’ life,'' he said.

