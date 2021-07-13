Anique Hashmani: the entrepreneurial maestro

In 2015, Anique Hashmani made his first investment debut. It clicked and Anique paved his way delving into the coding community. Filled with enthusiasm this young lad packed up his bags and landed in Japan, thus commencing his entrepreneurial journey.

Anique is a software programmer coding for the digital ledger community. He started predicting contracts on the base of his programs he codes in different languages like Python, Web3, Solidity, etc. He soon started predicting contracts and investing in them simultaneously. This gave him an edge to be an insider of the game and build channels which could cope-up with the demand for new contracts, their codes and programs and gradually put money in the right place.

Anique is unique when it comes to becoming a digital entrepreneur. Venturing in to the Public transaction ledger proved to be a boon for Anique. His investments started building up momentum and soon he earned in millions. He shared this success story with his friends and folks. The ones who were reluctant to help, came open with investments to pour in. This second phase of funding catapulted Anique to create a whole new ecosystem and thus BitAsia was born.

In 2020, Anique pulled over an undisclosed amount of funds from a Venture Capital Firm for BitAsia within 3 months of its launch. Anique’s clients are all head over heals when a new opportunity knocks them from Anique. Be it Morocco, the US or India or be it the gulf or Europe, Anique Hashmani handles it well from Saitama, Japan, which he calls Home.

Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content