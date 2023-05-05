Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani celebrates wife Khrisha Ambani's birthday in style, video goes viral

Jai Anmol Ambani - Khrisha Ambani/Photo via Instagram

The Ambani family never fails to grab headlines with their celebrations and parties. Now, a new video is going viral on Instagram where Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani can be seen celebrating his wife Khrisha Ambani's birthday in style. The unseen video shows Khrisha Ambani cutting a cake as Jai Anmol Ambani stands beside her.

In the video, Jai Anmol Ambani could be seen dressed in a black shirt and blue-hued pair of denim, while Khrisha Ambani could be seen stealing the show with her printed mustard-hued maxi dress that featured cut-out bell sleeves. The couple, in the video, could be seen sharing some mushy moments as they celebrated the cake-cutting ceremony.

Khrisha Ambani is celebrating her birthday today. On the occasion, Khrisha Ambani's mother-in-law Tina Ambani also took to her Instagram handle and wished her daughter-in-law a happy birthday. Tina Ambani shared a bunch of photos with Khrisha and took a walk down memory lane on her special day. Tina Ambani captioned the photo saying, "Happy Birthday darling Khrisha... so proud of you and happy that you are ours @anmolaambani @khrishaambani."

For the unversed, Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah got married on February 20, 2022, in Mumbai. Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Ambani have been in love with each other since their teenage years and they finally tied the knot and made it official in February 2022.

The couple is often spotted together at social events and never shies away from expressing their fondness for each other.