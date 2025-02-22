Tina Ambani had previously worn this same saree in 2022, and this time, she made sure to restyle it even better.

When it comes to fashion, no one can beat the Ambanis. Whether it's Nita Ambani or Tina Ambani, they are true trendsetters and have proved on several occasions that age is just a number.

On Thursday night, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot. Their wedding was no less than an award ceremony as several Bollywood personalities and industrialists attended. However, the one who stole the limelight was definitely Tina Ambani.

Tina Ambani, the former Bollywood actress, was accompanied by her husband Anil Ambani, at the star-studded wedding.

Tina Ambani’s Saree

Tina skipped big celebrity designers and instead chose a stunning piece from the brand Taana Baana Kota, promoting India's rich craftsmanship. She was draped in a gorgeous red saree featuring a silver border and handwoven pure zari embroidery with enchanting geometric patterns all over. Her saree had a rich gold zari pallu, which she paired with a contrasting pastel blouse.

Accessories

Tina accessorised her look with a stunning green emerald necklace, matching drop earrings, golden bangles, and an embellished potli bag.

Hair and Makeup

For makeup, Tina opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and dark red lips. She left her hair open in loose tresses with soft curls. She completed her look with a bold red bindi adorning her forehead.

Repeating outfits is not new for the Ambanis. They believe in re-wearing and restyling their pieces. Tina Ambani had previously worn this same saree in 2022, and this time, she made sure to restyle it even better.

