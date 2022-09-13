Angarki Chaturthi 2022 TODAY: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of worshipping Lord Ganesha

File Photo

Angarki Chaturthi, also known as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated by Hindus by fasting. It is observed on Sankashti Chaturthi which falls on a Tuesday. On this day, devotees fast for the whole day to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

On September 13 (today), the Chaturthi tithi will begin at 8:07 am and end at 7:55 am on September 14.

Angarki Chaturthi 2022: Shubh muhurat

Brahma Muhurat: 4:49 am to 5:36 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:10 pm to 1:00 pm

Vijaya Muhurat: 2:39 pm to 3:29 pm

Godhuli Muhurta is from 6:35 pm to 7:00 pm.

Angarki Chaturthi 2022: Puja vidhi

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. They then worship Lord Ganesha's idol by reciting bhajans, mantras, and hymns. Lord Ganesh is also offered modaks as prasad, his favourite sweet. After the aarti is completed, the modaks are distributed as prasad.

Observing a day-long fast is one of the most important rituals of Angarki Chaturthi. Devotees, on this day, begin their vrat from sunrise and break it in the evening. Some devotees keep a tough fast by eating nothing the entire day, while others observe partial fasting and eat fruits and sabudana khichdi.

Angarki Chaturthi 2022: Significance

Lord Ganesha is revered as the supreme lord of intelligence and remover of all obstacles. It is said that if one worships Lord Ganesha, he removes problems from life. Angarki Chaturthi is celebrated with great zeal and dedication, especially in the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.