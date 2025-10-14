FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Aneet Padda stuns as showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejewelled Collection at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025; See pics

Bollywood actress Aneet Padda, known for her debut in Saiyaara, made a stunning fashion debut at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 as the showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani. She wore a sculpted, golden-beige saree with a modern twist, showcasing Tahiliani's Bejewelled Collection, blending tradition with fashion.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 05:43 PM IST

Aneet Padda stuns as showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejewelled Collection at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025; See pics
Bollywood actress Aneet Padda, who recently rose to fame with her debut film Saiyaara, has now made a remarkable entrance into the world of high fashion. She graced the runway at the prestigious Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 Grand Finale in New Delhi, marking her debut as a showstopper for celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani. This move highlights the growing trend of Bollywood celebrities embracing fashion as a powerful platform.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aneet Padda's runway look was nothing short of breathtaking. She wore a saree with a unique, structured appearance that resembled a gown. The pre-draped pallu elegantly swept across her shoulder, creating a graceful and fluid silhouette as she walked the ramp. The saree’s soft golden-beige colour radiated a warm, regal glow, shimmering under the runway lights. Detailed Swarovski crystals adorned the fabric, enhancing the beauty of her every step.

At the heart of the look was a beautifully sculpted silver corset, which not only provided structure but also highlighted her figure, merging traditional design with a contemporary edge. Aneet kept her accessories simple, wearing only pearl bracelets to add subtle elegance without overwhelming her outfit. Her makeup was soft and glamorous, with a gentle pink blush, glossy lips, and shimmery smoky eyes, creating a flawless look. Her hair was styled in loose waves, adding an effortless charm to her overall appearance.

Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejewelled Collection: A celebration of Indian craft

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejewelled Collection was a stunning celebration of Indian craftsmanship with a modern twist. The collection paid homage to India’s rich cultural heritage, featuring traditional elements such as drapes and embroidery, but reimagined in a fresh, contemporary style that resonates with today's fashion sensibilities. Tahiliani’s ability to blend timeless heritage with high fashion has made his work both chic and enduring.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in recycled vintage Manish Malhotra saree for pre-Diwali bash

Aneet Padda carried herself with poise and confidence, showcasing the elegance of the Bejewelled Collection as she walked the ramp. Her presence marked not only her debut in the world of fashion but also her arrival as a rising fashion icon at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025.

