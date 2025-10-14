Aneet Padda celebrates 23rd birthday with rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday in an outfit so affordable you can own it too, it costs just Rs...

Actress Aneet Padda celebrated her 23rd birthday on October 13, 2025, with rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday, turning heads in a chic Zara top worth just Rs 3,550. The birthday celebration was stylish yet budget-friendly, showing that glamour doesn’t have to be expensive.

Aneet Padda celebrated her 23rd birthday in style alongside rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday, who was by her side throughout the celebrations. The couple was seen sharing candid moments and smiles, making fans swoon over their chemistry. What grabbed everyone’s attention was Aneet’s Zara Beaded Halter Top priced at just Rs 3,550, paired with minimal accessories that let the outfit shine. Her chic yet effortless styling proved that looking runway-ready doesn’t require a heavy price tag. Fans have been praising the budget-friendly ensemble, showing that celebrity-style fashion can indeed be recreated in everyday wardrobes. The cozy and cheerful vibe of the birthday celebration, combined with Ahaan’s supportive presence, made the day truly memorable.

Ramp debut of the Saiyaara actress

Beyond her birthday, Aneet Padda has been making waves in the fashion world. She recently made her Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 debut, walking as the showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani. Draped in a golden saree-gown embedded with Swarovski crystals, Aneet impressed the audience with her elegance and poise. Her ability to transition effortlessly from high-fashion ramps to casual yet stylish birthday looks shows her versatility and growing influence in the fashion industry.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda: Rumoured romance in focus

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s close bond during the celebrations reignited rumours about their relationship. The duo also attended a Coldplay concert together recently, further fueling speculation. While neither has officially confirmed their relationship, their affectionate public appearances and undeniable chemistry have fans and media talking. Ahaan’s presence made Aneet’s birthday even more special, adding warmth, charm, and a touch of romance to her stylish celebration.