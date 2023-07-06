Search icon
Anarkali: The unforgettable sensation that swept India post Madhubala's Mughal-e-Azam

The Anarkali suit, originating from the Mughal era, has remained a timeless classic and popular garment for decades. Its fame in the Indian fashion industry soared when Madhubala wore it in the iconic film Mughal-e-Azam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

The Anarkali suit is a timeless beauty that transcends the test of time. With its regal look and enduring popularity, it never fails to charm. However, did you know that this style of wearing a suit was first introduced to Bollywood and later popularized in the country by the legendary actress Madhubala?

Taking a trip back to the era of Mughal rule, the courtesans mastered a dance form known as Mujra, which was performed in the royal court. These women adorned themselves in long, flowing dresses called mujra dresses, which eventually came to be known as Anarkali salwar kameez, in remembrance of the famous dancer and tragic lover, Anarkali. Anarkali was supposedly buried alive for her forbidden relationship with Prince Salim.

Although the Anarkali suit has been around for decades, it was Madhubala who introduced it to the Indian fashion industry. She wore it in the iconic song "Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya" from one of India's greatest epics, Mughal-e-Azam.

As the movie and the song took the nation by storm, the Anarkali suit with its regal appeal became a popular trend in the 70s and 80s. Movie stars like Rekha, Parveen Babi, Jayaprada, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Neelam, and Divya Bharti flaunted this flamboyant look on the silver screen, winning hearts across the country.

Even in today's time, the Anarkali suit remains relevant and continues to captivate. Modern-day stars like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and others frequently opt for a contemporary version of the Anarkali, keeping its allure alive.

Also read: Rekha looks magnificent in Manish Malhotra's golden ensembles for Vogue Arabia cover; see viral pic

 

