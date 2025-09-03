Ananya Panday to Pratibha Ranta: Bollywood divas show how to ace a lehenga moment this festive season

Bollywood divas dazzle in stunning lehengas this festive season, flaunting vibrant colours, textures, and embellishments, inspiring traditional fashion with their unique and stylish takes on classic Indian wear.

Festivities are here, and so is the time to slip into ravishing lehengas. Be it vibrant colours, ruffled textures, embellishments, colour-blocked boho pieces or mirror-studded ones, our very own B-town divas show how to put your best traditional fashion foot forward this festive season. Take a look:

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday exudes healthy, vibrant energy by donning a bright purple lehenga with golden embroidered details all across the skirt and the edges of her blouse. Keeping it regal and festive-appropriate, Ananya accessorises her look with golden jewellery pieces.

Pratibha Ranta

The Laapataa Ladies actress dons a full-black lehenga piece with solid colour-blocked patterns at the bottom, sleeves and across her dupatta. Channelling minimal traditional elegance and creating a statement in the accessory department, Pratibha sports elongated boho earrings and a chunky bracelet resembling a kaleera.

Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr looks graceful in a pastel peach lehenga featuring embellishments and sparkling details across her ensemble. She keeps it simple by picking selective accessories, including a maang-tika, heavy bracelet and earrings. Opting for minimal makeup, Medha lets the outfit shine.

Alaya F

Alaya F shines in a full silver lehenga piece with floral textures all across. She pairs the skirt with a V-neck blouse and tops it with a ruffled dupatta. Keeping it effortlessly minimal, Alaya simply pairs her look with statement earrings.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor brings a traditionally sophisticated energy by donning a peach-pink lehenga with a heart-shaped stitched blouse. With traditional accents and embroidery, this lehenga piece makes for the right wardrobe pick to create a statement by keeping it fashionably minimal.

Sharvari

Munjya actress creates a fashion fusion by donning a textured sculpted blouse with golden studs, and pairs it with a wide-striped lehenga skirt. Letting the ensemble speak volumes, Sharvari simply accessorises her look with studs.

Be it floral textures or sculpted details, these actresses show how to make the most of the festive season with statement lehenga fits