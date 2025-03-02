Ananya wore a fitted dress from Rasario that perfectly highlighted her figure.

Ananya Panday never fails to impress with her fashion choices, and her latest look is no exception. The actress stepped out in a stunning black and lavender bodycon dress, turning heads with her bold yet elegant style.

Ananya in Rasario dress

Ananya wore a fitted dress from Rasario that perfectly highlighted her figure. The dress had a black velvet bodice with a halter neckline, featuring a cute black bow. A cutout below the bust added a bold touch, balancing well with the deep neckline.

The lower half of the dress was made of smooth lavender satin, creating a beautiful contrast with the velvet top. A thigh-high slit added extra glamour, matching the bold details of the upper part.

Makeup and accessories

Ananya kept her makeup soft and natural, with nude lips, a hint of pink blush, and winged eyeliner. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing a simple diamond bracelet and stud earrings, letting her outfit shine.

On the work front

Ananya was recently seen in OTT projects Call Me Bae and CTRL. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 and has acted in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Up next, she will be seen in Chand Mera Dil.