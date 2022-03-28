Ananya Panday stuns in strapless sequined dress at Lakme Fashion Week – See photos

For all fans, the post-pandemic Lakme Fashion Week was a delight to watch. Ananya Panday was one of the actresses who dazzled everyone with her clothing choice.

She walked down the runway in a pink dress with a floor-sweeping train.

Take a look at the photos here:

A few days ago, Ananya Panday stole the show at Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday event in Mumbai, which was hosted by Karan Johar. The gala, which was attended by the stars of the industry, had a golden-black theme. Ananya Panday arrived in a sizzling hot costume that turned heads.



Ananya Panday donned a sheer embroidered black dress to the event, and her sartorial choice made quite a style statement. However, a large portion of the internet trolled her.

Ananya’s father Chunky Panday had reacted to the trolls and said that he never told Ananya what to wear. While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor stated that he and his wife never told their kids ‘what to wear and what not to.’ He stated, “We brought up both of our daughters quite well, and they are very sensible. Ananya is in the show business today, and she needs to look glamorous. She should put her best foot forward and dress up.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, and Aryan Khan were among the celebrities that attended Apoorva's birthday event.

The theme of Apoorva's birthday event was planned by noted set designer Amrita Mahal, who is famed for designing the sets of major Dharma films, including 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Brahmastra.' Not only that, but at the glitzy location, legendary DJ Khushi and his band Ibiza Monkey Business performed live.