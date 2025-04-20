For a recent advertisement shoot, Ananya slipped into a sunshine yellow co-ord set that is all about effortless summer glam.

If there is one colour defining this summer, it is butter yellow and Ananya Panday is making a strong case for it. The actor, who was recently seen in Kesari Chapter 2, brought sunshine to our feeds in the dreamiest shade of the season. Her latest look is not just high on style but is also easy to recreate.

For a recent advertisement shoot, Ananya slipped into a sunshine yellow co-ord set that is all about effortless summer glam. The top came with a plunging neckline and tie-up detailing, paired with long fit and flare sleeves that featured shell embellishments on the hem, lending a breezy beach-ready vibe. She teamed it with a matching wrap skirt, also adorned with shells and an asymmetrical hemline that added movement and coastal charm to the look.

How much it costs

What makes this look even more appealing is how accessible it is. Ananya’s chic ensemble is from the brand Gaia, with both the top and skirt priced at ₹6,950 each. That brings the total to ₹13,900, making it an achievable fashion moment that does not break the bank.

Accessorising

Staying true to the relaxed theme, Ananya completed her outfit with metallic hoop earrings and brown gladiator flats. Her makeup was fresh and minimal with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes, a hint of blush and nude lipstick. She wore her hair open with a centre part and added a playful twist with a small braided section.

On the work front

Ananya was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2, where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. Produced by Karan Johar, the film released on April 18 and has already created a buzz among fans.

