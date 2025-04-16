This collaboration highlights Chanel’s increasing focus on India, which is fast becoming a prominent player in the global luxury market.

Ananya Panday has officially become the first Indian brand ambassador for the iconic French luxury label Chanel, marking a historic moment in the growing collaboration between Indian cinema and global fashion. The announcement was made on April 16, positioning the young Bollywood actor as the new face of Chanel in India.

The news comes on the heels of Ananya’s stylish appearance at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, where she wore an ensemble from the brand’s Cruise Collection. Accompanied by her sister, Rysa Panday, her presence at the show had already sparked speculation about a possible partnership with the label. With this official confirmation, Ananya joins the elite league of international stars representing the house of Chanel.

This collaboration highlights Chanel’s increasing focus on India, which is fast becoming a prominent player in the global luxury market. For Ananya, it’s a major fashion milestone that reinforces her rising influence in both cinema and style.

Beyond Chanel, the actor already has an impressive list of international brand associations. She is the face of Swarovski and has featured in campaigns for Jimmy Choo India. She also endorses brands like Lakmé, Beats, and Timex, making her one of the most sought-after names in brand endorsements among Gen Z stars.

Ananya’s appointment reflects a broader trend in which Indian celebrities are being tapped by luxury powerhouses. Alia Bhatt is associated with Gucci, Deepika Padukone with Louis Vuitton, Sonam Kapoor with Dior, and Aishwarya Rai with L'Oréal. Each of these partnerships reflects the growing appeal and global visibility of Indian talent in the luxury fashion space.

