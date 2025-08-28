Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this

Are Muslim cricketers treated differently in India? Mohammed Shami breaks silence

How do 50% tariffs on India impact US economy? Will it raise inflation, throw thousands out of jobs?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Lalbaugcha Raja Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, to Jacqueline Fernandez, celebs bring their fashion A-game

Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi

R Ashwin to script history for India, poised for ground-breaking move to THIS league after IPL retirement

Sidharth Malhotra-Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur: Fresh pairings Bollywood fans are still waiting for

Ananya Panday's Skincare Secret: 3 kitchen ingredients she swears for instant glow

Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana launched in Haryana: Women to get Rs...; check eligibility, other key details HERE

World's tallest Lord Ganesha idol stands in THIS country and its not India

Ananya Panday’s Skincare Secret: 3 kitchen ingredients she swears for instant glow

Ananya Panday’s skincare swear on natural and simple DIY masks and scrubs, shows that glowing skin is achievable without expensive routines.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 03:45 PM IST

Ananya Panday’s Skincare Secret: 3 kitchen ingredients she swears for instant glow
When it comes to beauty, Ananya Panday proves that glowing skin doesn’t require expensive products or a skincare routine. Instead, she relies on simple, natural, and DIY remedies that come straight from her kitchen. Ananya has often shared her skincare tips and her love for natural ingredients, which has inspired many of her fans. 

During the lockdown, Ananya Panday followed a skincare routine passed down by her mother, a turmeric and yoghurt-based face mask. Sharing it with her fans on Instagram, she explained:

'For everyone who asked last week, it’s a homemade face mask recipe with one teaspoon of haldi, one teaspoon of honey and one tablespoon of yoghurt. Don’t keep it on for more than 15 minutes.'

If you want to try her simple skincare routine, here are some easy DIY recipes:

1. Yoghurt and Aloe Vera Face Mask for Inflammation

Mix one-fourth cup of yoghurt with one tablespoon each of honey and aloe vera gel. Blend until smooth and apply to your face for 10 minutes. This mask helps calm redness, irritation, and rashes while leaving your skin refreshed.

READ MORE: From Katrina to Ananaya Panday: Is viral celebrity-approved ice dunk skincare trend truly effective?

2. Yoghurt and Lemon Juice Pack for Pigmentation

Take a spoonful of yoghurt and add a few drops of lemon juice. Apply evenly on a clean face and wash off after 10 minutes. Both lemon and yoghurt are known for their skin-brightening properties, and this quick mask can help with pigmentation and uneven skin tone.

3. Oatmeal and Yoghurt Scrub for Exfoliation

For a gentle yet effective scrub, mix one tablespoon of yoghurt with an equal amount of oats and a few drops of honey. Apply for 10 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. The oats act as a natural exfoliant, while the lactic acid in yoghurt helps remove dead skin cells, leaving skin soft and radiant.

