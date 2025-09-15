Ananya Panday’s Maldives getaway is all about chic fits, poolside glam and sunset magic; SEE PICS

Ananya Panday’s Maldives holiday was pure fashion bliss! From glam night-outs to sunny day fits; her island wardrobe had it all.

Ananya Panday recently treated fans to a dreamy Maldives photo dump, and every picture is a masterclass in island style. From breezy day looks to glamorous night fits, she served fashion inspo for every kind of mood. Here are her five best vacation looks that totally stole the show.

Nighttime glam

Ananya kicked off her holiday carousel with a chic evening look, a strapless black top paired with a glittery floral mini skirt. Posing by the water under the night sky, she looked like she'd stepped straight out of a fashion magazine.

Daytime c ool

Sunny mornings in the Maldives hit differently, and Ananya nailed the vibe. She paired a white knit vest with olive cargo shorts while posing with a bicycle on a wooden deck. Effortless, comfy, and stylish all at once!

Poolside s iren

What’s a Maldives vacay without some poolside glam? Ananya turned heads in a white bikini while lounging on a deck chair. She also shared fun moments of swimming with sea turtles and dolphins, the perfect mix of style and adventure.

R esort c hic

For a relaxed yet luxe evening, Ananya slipped into a cream halter mini dress by her private villa pool. Minimal, classy, and super elegant, this look screamed 'island goddess.'

Sunset s tunner

Saving the best for last, she stunned in a bold red strapless dress while strolling on the boardwalk at sunset. The fiery colour against the golden sky was the ultimate showstopper moment of her trip.