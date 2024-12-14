If you're approaching your first period or guiding someone through it, here are five simple tips to make the experience easier.

In a candid conversation, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared her personal experience of getting her first period and emphasised the need for open discussions around menstruation. She revealed feeling scared and confused at first because she didn’t understand what was happening. "No one had spoken to me about it," she said, recalling how her mum and daadi comforted her with gifts and celebrated the moment. Ananya believes that normalising periods and breaking the stigma can make the experience more positive for everyone.

1. Educate yourself early

Learn about menstruation before it happens. Understanding why periods occur and what to expect helps you feel prepared instead of surprised. Parents and teachers can play a crucial role in providing this knowledge.

2. Be prepared with essentials

Always have a small pouch with sanitary pads, tampons, or menstrual cups, along with some tissues and hand sanitiser. Having these on hand ensures you're ready wherever you are.

3. Speak openly about it

Talk to trusted family members or friends about your concerns or questions. Sharing your feelings can reduce anxiety and create a support system.

4. Celebrate the moment

Take inspiration from Ananya’s experience—view your first period as a milestone to celebrate. A positive approach can help remove any feelings of shame or fear.

5. Take care of your body

Pay attention to your body’s needs. Rest if you feel tired, use heat packs for cramps, and maintain good hygiene by changing pads or tampons regularly.