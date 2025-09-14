Ananya Panday opens up on her superstitions, 'I don’t walk under...' ; here's what she avoids and why

Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? India opener’s injury scare raises big questions
LIFESTYLE
Ananya Panday recently opened up about her quirky superstitions and how they help her cope with anxiety, while experts explain why such beliefs are more common than we think.
Ananya Panday recently admitted she's 'very very superstitious,' offering fans a glimpse into her quirky yet relatable habits. She shared that she never walks under a ladder, avoids passing sharp objects directly from hand to hand, and won’t cut her nails or hair at night. For many, these may seem like old wives' tales, but for Ananya, they are ways to deal with anxiety and maintain a sense of control in her life. She even described herself as a 'control freak,' admitting that she gets uncomfortable when things don’t happen on time or as planned.
Psychologists explain that superstitions stem from an attempt to connect unrelated events; like associating bad luck with walking under a ladder. Such habits often grow stronger when someone feels anxious or powerless. In Ananya’s case, following these rituals gives her a structured way to handle stress and uncertainty.
Dr. Rahul Chandok, a senior psychiatrist in New Delhi, notes that superstitions can develop from childhood influences, personality traits, or exposure to certain stories and advice. He adds that while occasional fears are common, problems arise when these beliefs start interfering with daily activities or decision-making.
Experts believe it is possible. Small steps like talking openly about fears, seeking support from loved ones, or gradually facing anxiety triggers can reduce reliance on rituals. Building healthy routines also helps restore confidence. Over time, superstitions may shift from being rigid rules to harmless traditions.
Ananya Panday's confession highlights how even celebrities turn to small rituals for comfort, making her experiences all the more relatable.