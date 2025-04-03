Ananya Panday stunned in a cyan saree with marigold prints at the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer launch in Delhi, embracing a vintage yet refreshing summer look.

Ananya Panday is serving fresh summer fashion goals as she arrived in Delhi for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2. The actress, known for her versatile style, embraced vintage elegance in a cyan saree with marigold prints, exuding effortless charm.

The vibrant saree featured delicate lacework along the borders, adding a nostalgic touch to the breezy summer look. The combination of cyan and marigold created a striking contrast, making it a perfect choice for daytime events. Complementing the saree, Ananya’s blouse stood out with its latkan or tassel detail, a cluster of orange fabric flowers with a cyan centre, enhancing the floral theme.

For accessories, she opted for a navy blue beaded choker that added depth to the look while matching the saree’s pastel shade. Her traditional styling was further enhanced with a neatly tied bun decorated with a gajra and a tiny black bindi, giving her a classic and refreshing look.

Ananya Panday is all set for her role in Kesari Chapter 2, where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The film tells the story of the legal battles after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, with Ananya playing the role of a lawyer. Her recent appearances in Call Me Bae and CTRL have shown her growing interest in different roles, and her next project Chand Mera Dil adds another exciting film to her list.

