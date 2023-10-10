Headlines

Anant Ambani’s Rs 18 crore watch most expensive in the world? Here’s the truth

Residing in Rs 15,000 crore Antilia, one of the world's most expensive homes, Anant Ambani is known for his extravagant lifestyle with exotic cars and rare watches.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Anant Ambani is the youngest child of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. Residing in Rs 15,000 crore Antilia, one of the world’s most expensive homes, Anant Ambani is known for his extravagant lifestyle with exotic cars and rare watches. Recently, the young Ambani was spotted wearing a super expensive rare watch that costs more than Rs 18 crore. The rare timepiece on Anant Ambani’s wrist was instantly noticed by watch aficionados across the country. The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime owned by Anant Ambani is undoubtedly super expensive but is it the most expensive in the world? Several reports on the internet claim that the Rs 18 crore Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime of Anant Ambani is the most expensive watch in the world, however that is not true. The Grandmaster Chime is in the list of world’s most expensive watches that has Graff Diamonds Hallucination on the first spot. The world’s most expensive watch Graff Diamonds Hallucination costs around Rs 458 crore.

Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime is the rarest watch made by family-run Swiss luxury watch company Patek Philippe, which is one of the favourite watch companies of Anant Ambani. Made of pristine white gold, the watch reportedly took over 1 lakh hours to make and assemble. It has alligator leather straps as well as scales.

The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime owned by Anant Ambani gets a shiny navy blue colour and dial on both sides. The watch is handmade and even the straps are hand stitched. Mukesh Ambani’s son purchased the Grandmaster Chime by Patek Philippe at the price of USD 2.2 million, which makes the retail price of the watch Rs 18 crore.

