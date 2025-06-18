Aalim revealed that he gave Anant Ambani a simple bun look with a gloss on it to make it look effortless.

Celebrity hairstylist, known for styling and cutting hair, recently spoke about his working experience with some of the biggest personalities in Bollywood and the cricket world, such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Anant Ambani and many more. The hairstylist also shared details about Styling Anant Ambani for his wedding with Radhika Merchant in 2024.

On June 17, he shared in an interview with Hindi Rush that he had asked to keep a bun throughout the wedding. ‘I told Anant to keep a man bun throughout the wedding,’ he told.

Aalim revealed that he gave Anant Ambani a simple bun look with a gloss on it to make it look effortless. He also styled Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal during Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations.

“Akash is a very chilled-out man, and Anant is also very chilled out. So, I had told Anant that we would keep a man bun throughout the wedding. We will take a slightly different approach and will not let our hair loose, making a different style statement,” the hairstylist said.

“If you have seen the wedding photos, Anant had kept his hair tied back everywhere. Initially, when I did this hairstyle for the first two days, everyone liked it. So, all the stylists agreed to maintain this mood for the entire wedding. I also added some waves at the back. There was a lot of difference between Anant's hair in real life and the one he had at the wedding,” Aalim added.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were friends since childhood, and as they grew up, their friendship blossomed into romance.

He further shared that he has been working with Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani for almost ten years now, and it was Ranbir Kapoor who introduced Amani's to him.

“It was Ranbir Kapoor who introduced me to them. Ranbir called me and he said, 'Aalim, please do this for me.' Since then, we have been a part of it. They are very sweet, very humble and kind people, and I have been working with them for a long time,” Aalim said.

