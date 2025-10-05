Anant Ambani's fitness trainer reveals BIG secret behind celebrities' fitness: 'Not luck...they look so fit due to...'

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa reveals that actors maintain their toned physiques through year-round dedication, starting tailored fitness plans months before shoots, and adhering to strict diets and workouts.

Maintaining a toned and athletic physique amidst demanding film schedules is no easy task. Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has guided high-profile figures like Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani, provides insights into the rigorous routines that keep actors and prominent personalities in top shape. According to Channa, it is not just hard work during shoots but a year-round commitment that ensures consistent results.

Year-round commitment

Channa emphasises that achieving the desired on-screen physique is a continuous and disciplined process. 'Celebrities stay fit during film shoots because they work really hard, consistently, over the years,' he says. This includes regular workouts tailored to their body type and fitness goals, as well as meticulously planned diets to maintain energy levels, muscle tone, and overall wellness. Many actors follow this regimen strictly, ensuring they are always camera-ready, even when not shooting. The focus is not just on physical appearance but also on stamina and flexibility, which are crucial for long shooting hours and demanding action sequences.

Pre-shoot planning

Preparation starts well in advance. Channa notes that actors often begin their fitness and diet programs 4 to 6 months before shooting. This period is used to achieve the target physique required for the character, whether it is building muscle, losing weight, or toning specific body parts. Once the desired look is achieved, maintaining it during intense shooting schedules; which can often stretch up to 12 hours a day, becomes essential. Channa also highlights the importance of mental discipline, rest, and recovery, which help celebrities sustain high energy levels and avoid burnout.

In essence, the polished appearances of celebrities on screen are the result of unwavering dedication, meticulous planning, and consistent effort. Their commitment to fitness reflects the hard work that goes on behind the glamour, ensuring they look their best while performing at their peak.