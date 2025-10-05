Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sonam Wangchuk's FIRST statement from jail, appeals Ladakh protestors to continue in 'true Gandhian way '

Darjeeling: 17 dead after massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, tourist spot closed as key routes cut off

Nepal: At least 14 killed after landslides triggered by incessant rainfall, key highways blocked

Nafisa Ali Sodhi goes bald, resumes chemotherapy while battling peritoneal and ovarian cancer, calls it..

Forget Saiyaara, this film 'possesed' audience, made them cry, shout, howl; recovered its Rs 125 budget in just three days, it is...

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test retirement has limited their options, says former star India cricketer

BIG setback for Pakistan: Russia steps back from military support, denies supplying...; says ‘illogical…, India uncomfortable…’

Anant Ambani's fitness trainer reveals BIG secret behind celebrities' fitness: 'Not luck...they look so fit due to...'

Age limit, number of attempts to become IAS, IPS, IFS will be reduced? UPSC chairman gives update, says, 'No...'

Arattai vs WhatsApp: How to install Indian app; key differences from Meta's messaging app you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Darjeeling: 17 dead after massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, tourist spot closed as key routes cut off

Darjeeling: 17 dead after massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall...

Nepal: At least 14 killed after landslides triggered by incessant rainfall, key highways blocked

Nepal: At least 14 killed after landslides triggered by incessant rainfall...

Nafisa Ali Sodhi goes bald, resumes chemotherapy while battling peritoneal and ovarian cancer, calls it..

Nafisa Ali Sodhi goes bald, resumes chemotherapy while battling cancer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Anant Ambani's fitness trainer reveals BIG secret behind celebrities' fitness: 'Not luck...they look so fit due to...'

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa reveals that actors maintain their toned physiques through year-round dedication, starting tailored fitness plans months before shoots, and adhering to strict diets and workouts.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Anant Ambani's fitness trainer reveals BIG secret behind celebrities' fitness: 'Not luck...they look so fit due to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Maintaining a toned and athletic physique amidst demanding film schedules is no easy task. Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has guided high-profile figures like Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani, provides insights into the rigorous routines that keep actors and prominent personalities in top shape. According to Channa, it is not just hard work during shoots but a year-round commitment that ensures consistent results.

Year-round commitment

Channa emphasises that achieving the desired on-screen physique is a continuous and disciplined process. 'Celebrities stay fit during film shoots because they work really hard, consistently, over the years,' he says. This includes regular workouts tailored to their body type and fitness goals, as well as meticulously planned diets to maintain energy levels, muscle tone, and overall wellness. Many actors follow this regimen strictly, ensuring they are always camera-ready, even when not shooting. The focus is not just on physical appearance but also on stamina and flexibility, which are crucial for long shooting hours and demanding action sequences.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pre-shoot planning

Preparation starts well in advance. Channa notes that actors often begin their fitness and diet programs 4 to 6 months before shooting. This period is used to achieve the target physique required for the character, whether it is building muscle, losing weight, or toning specific body parts. Once the desired look is achieved, maintaining it during intense shooting schedules; which can often stretch up to 12 hours a day, becomes essential. Channa also highlights the importance of mental discipline, rest, and recovery, which help celebrities sustain high energy levels and avoid burnout.

In essence, the polished appearances of celebrities on screen are the result of unwavering dedication, meticulous planning, and consistent effort. Their commitment to fitness reflects the hard work that goes on behind the glamour, ensuring they look their best while performing at their peak.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BAD news for Pakistan, China: India to test NEW hypersonic missile faster than BrahMos, can fly upto..., name is...
BAD news for Pakistan, China: India to test NEW hypersonic missile faster than..
Normalcy returns to Ladakh, authorities order to reopen schools; check details
Normalcy returns to Ladakh, authorities order to reopen schools; check details
Israel-Hamas on verge of ceasefire? Trump says Israel agreed to 'withdrawal line', urges Hamas...
Trump says Israel agreed to 'withdrawal line', urges Hamas...
PM Modi to meet US President Trump at ASEAN Summit? MEA says, 'There is still...'
PM Modi to meet US President Trump at ASEAN Summit? MEA says, 'There is....'
Pankaj Tripathi's bold new avatar leaves Ranveer Singh in shock, says 'Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap...'
Pankaj Tripathi's bold new avatar leaves Ranveer Singh in shock
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE