Anant Ambani's fiancee Radhika Merchant looks radiant in blue floral corset, price of dress is...

Anant Ambani's fiancee Radhika Merchant looks radiant in blue floral corset

The spectacular launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre grabbed all the spotlight, as it is witnessed by A-listed stars from different industries. But, somebody who took all the limelight away was Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant, the younger to-be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is a fashionista. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Encore Healthcare's CEO and Vice Chairman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant. The 28-year-old businesswoman never shies away from flaunting her fashionista side and grabs all the attention whenever she dons a designer outfit.

Anant Ambani's to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant's unseen glimpse from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala is setting higher fashion goals on the internet.

For the gala night, Radhika strikes in a multi-coloured floral-printed strapless corset worth Rs. 98k. She paired it with a pink-hued floral-detailed statement cape that featured crystal work on the collar.

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who also attended the NMACC launch events, took to Instagram on April 11 to share a series of stunning pictures of Radhika in the donning blue-and-white ensemble. Playing the co-ord fashion game strong, she opted for a corset with a matching skirt from the designer’s Resort 2023 Collection.

The diva glammed up her look with minimal accessories, including a dainty necklace with a diamond heart pendant and dangling heart-shaped earrings.

To complete her look Radhika opted for minimal make-up with glossy blush pink lip shade and left her hair open.

