Anant Ambani's fiancee Radhika Merchant looks radiant in blue floral corset, price of dress is...

Anant Ambani's to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant's unseen glimpse from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala is grabbing all the attention on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

The spectacular launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre grabbed all the spotlight, as it is witnessed by A-listed stars from different industries. But, somebody who took all the limelight away was Radhika Merchant 

Radhika Merchant, the younger to-be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is a fashionista. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Encore Healthcare's CEO and Vice Chairman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant. The 28-year-old businesswoman never shies away from flaunting her fashionista side and grabs all the attention whenever she dons a designer outfit.

Anant Ambani's to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant's unseen glimpse from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala is setting higher fashion goals on the internet. 

For the gala night, Radhika strikes in a multi-coloured floral-printed strapless corset worth Rs. 98k. She paired it with a pink-hued floral-detailed statement cape that featured crystal work on the collar. 

 

 

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who also attended the NMACC launch events, took to Instagram on April 11 to share a series of stunning pictures of Radhika in the donning blue-and-white ensemble. Playing the co-ord fashion game strong, she opted for a corset with a matching skirt from the designer’s Resort 2023 Collection.

The diva glammed up her look with minimal accessories, including a dainty necklace with a diamond heart pendant and dangling heart-shaped earrings.

To complete her look Radhika opted for minimal make-up with glossy blush pink lip shade and left her hair open. 

