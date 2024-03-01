Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Know all about 'Evening in Everland' Day 1 theme

Twitter
Headlines

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

What BCCI contract snub means for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer?

Best business astrologer in India Guruji Kamaleshwar explains about role of business astrology

'Boss, this puppy fat you have na...': Former India coach recalls Ravi Shastri’s tough talk with Kuldeep Yadav

'I am not surprised....': Sourav Ganguly on Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as India skipper

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What BCCI contract snub means for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer?

Best business astrologer in India Guruji Kamaleshwar explains about role of business astrology

'Boss, this puppy fat you have na...': Former India coach recalls Ravi Shastri’s tough talk with Kuldeep Yadav

Most expensive sarees from Nita Ambani's collection

Drinks to increase appetite and metabolism naturally

5 terrifying Bollywood horror films based on black magic

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Kiran Rao Breaks Silence On Divorce With Aamir Khan, Co-Producing Laapataa Ladies Amid Separation

Salman Khan Arrives In Gujarat For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

Guests Arrive In Gujarat's Jamnagar For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

Madgaon Express: Munna Bhaiya, Harshad Mehta, Dara unite for wild journey in Kunal Kemmu’s ‘multiverse of madness’

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Rajinikanth, Rekha, quit acting at peak of career due to shocking incident, now..

Meet writer who grew in poverty, danced in bars to earn a living, was pushed into prostitution, made Emraan Hashmi star

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Know all about 'Evening in Everland' Day 1 theme

The festivities kick off with "An Evening in Everland," setting the tone for a magical journey over the next three days.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 04:54 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The picturesque city of Jamnagar is abuzz with excitement as it plays host to the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebrations, scheduled from March 1 to 3, promise to be nothing short of spectacular, with VVIPs from across the globe descending upon the city to partake in the joyous occasion.

As guests begin to arrive via chartered flights from major cities like Mumbai and Delhi, they are greeted with a meticulously planned itinerary outlined in a nine-page event guide and wardrobe planner. Emphasizing the importance of mindful packing, attendees are advised to limit their luggage to ensure smooth transportation to the venue.

The festivities kick off with "An Evening in Everland," setting the tone for a magical journey over the next three days. The dress code for the first night is "elegant cocktail," encouraging guests to don their finest attire as they embark on a night of glamour and revelry.

Against the backdrop of Jamnagar's scenic beauty, guests will be treated to an unforgettable evening filled with music, dance, and delectable cuisine. From celebrities to dignitaries, everyone is poised to make the most of this enchanting affair, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

But it's not just about glitz and glamour; the celebrations also hold a deeper significance for the Ambani family, who share a profound connection with the city of Jamnagar. As guests mingle and soak in the festive atmosphere, they are reminded of the rich heritage and traditions that bind the Ambani clan to this enchanting locale.

While the event guide provides detailed suggestions for attire and activities, guests are encouraged to prioritize comfort and enjoyment above all else. Whether it's exploring the lush greenery of Tusker Trails or embracing the elegance of Hashtakshar, attendees have the freedom to tailor their experience to their preferences.

As the celebrations unfold, one thing is certain – Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are set to captivate hearts and minds alike, leaving an indelible mark on all who have the privilege of being a part of this joyous occasion.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Rajinikanth, Rekha, quit acting at peak of career due to shocking incident, now..

Shubhankar Mishra becomes first news anchor to launch a digital platform with NewsBook and Cricket Book

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Watch: Elders steal hearts with viral 'butterfly song' dance at old age home

What is pancreatic cancer? All you need to know about its warning signs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE