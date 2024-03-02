Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: All about 'Walk On The Wildside' Day-2 theme

The three-day gala has attracted a global audience, with luminaries from Bollywood, business, and sports gracing the occasion.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, are in full swing, with Day 2 offering a delightful blend of wildlife encounters and traditional activities.

Themed "A Walk to the Wild Side" and "A Potpourri of Desi Activities," the second day's schedule promises guests a unique experience. The day commences with a visit to the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation center, encouraging attendees to embrace the "jungle fever" attire, echoing the wildlife theme. This visit is not just about revelry; it also aligns with Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation's recent announcement of the Vantara (Star of the Forest) program, dedicated to supporting injured, abused, and endangered animals.



Following the wildlife adventure, guests will be treated to a plethora of traditional South Asian activities at 'Mela Rouge,' where the dress code calls for elegant "South Asian attires." This segment aims to be a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity and richness, showcasing the essence of Indian traditions.

The three-day gala has attracted a global audience, with luminaries from Bollywood, business, and sports gracing the occasion. Day 1 set the bar high with a plethora of entertainment, including mesmerizing performances by Cirque du Soleil and Rihanna's debut in India. The star-studded guest list boasted names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone, among others, adding to the glitz and glamour of the event.

As the celebrations continue, guests are immersed in a world of extravagance and cultural immersion, making Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities an unforgettable experience for all involved. With each moment carefully curated to delight the senses, Day 2 promises to be another unforgettable chapter in this grand affair.