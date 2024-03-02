Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: All about 'Walk On The Wildside' Day-2 theme

Twitter
Headlines

Meet Devendra Jhajharia, two-time paralympic gold medalist set to contest Lok Sabha 2024 polls from this seat

GG vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

BJP releases first list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest LS polls from Varanasi

'Please refrain from...': Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's request during pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar goes viral

This Aamir Khan film was slammed for 'distortion of facts', politicians demanded ban, protests were held, earned only...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GG vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

This Aamir Khan film was slammed for 'distortion of facts', politicians demanded ban, protests were held, earned only...

'Jay Shah, Roger Binny need to....': Sourav Ganguly's direct message on Ishan Kishan's snub from central contract

10 negative calorie foods for weight loss

7 non-dairy sources of calcium

5 Bollywood actresses who took more fees than heroes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

This Aamir Khan film was slammed for 'distortion of facts', politicians demanded ban, protests were held, earned only...

Meet Bollywood star who 'came close' to landing lead role in MCU film, promised to save Marvel money, lost to...

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: All about 'Walk On The Wildside' Day-2 theme

The three-day gala has attracted a global audience, with luminaries from Bollywood, business, and sports gracing the occasion.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 07:57 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, are in full swing, with Day 2 offering a delightful blend of wildlife encounters and traditional activities.

Themed "A Walk to the Wild Side" and "A Potpourri of Desi Activities," the second day's schedule promises guests a unique experience. The day commences with a visit to the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation center, encouraging attendees to embrace the "jungle fever" attire, echoing the wildlife theme. This visit is not just about revelry; it also aligns with Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation's recent announcement of the Vantara (Star of the Forest) program, dedicated to supporting injured, abused, and endangered animals.


online image uploader

Following the wildlife adventure, guests will be treated to a plethora of traditional South Asian activities at 'Mela Rouge,' where the dress code calls for elegant "South Asian attires." This segment aims to be a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity and richness, showcasing the essence of Indian traditions.

The three-day gala has attracted a global audience, with luminaries from Bollywood, business, and sports gracing the occasion. Day 1 set the bar high with a plethora of entertainment, including mesmerizing performances by Cirque du Soleil and Rihanna's debut in India. The star-studded guest list boasted names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone, among others, adding to the glitz and glamour of the event.

As the celebrations continue, guests are immersed in a world of extravagance and cultural immersion, making Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities an unforgettable experience for all involved. With each moment carefully curated to delight the senses, Day 2 promises to be another unforgettable chapter in this grand affair.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba teaser: Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal get trapped in Taapsee, Vikrant's web of love, betrayal

Viral video: Elephant stops trucks to steal sugarcane, internet reacts

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pregnancy: Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon congratulate couple

Meet man who was to become emperor of Mughal Empire but was brutally killed by Aurangzeb

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR receives light rainfall, heavy rains predicted in these states, check forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE