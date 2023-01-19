Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony to take place today, know all about Gujarati ritual

File Photo

Business titan Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani are all set to marry Radhika Merchant. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. The couple's mehendi ceremony photos recently went viral on the internet and the young couple is all set to have their Gol Dhana ceremony today.

What is a Gol Dhana ceremony?

Gol Dhana is a pre-wedding ritual ceremony in Gujaratis, it is a kind of engagement. Gol means jaggery and Dhana means coriander seeds. Both these items, during the ceremony, are distributed at the groom’s place. The bride's family comes to the groom's home with gifts and sweets after which the couple exchange rings. After exchanging rings, the couple then seeks blessings from five married women.

READ | Inside videos and photos from Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's glittering mehendi ceremony, watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony is all set to take place today - January 19, 2023, at 39, Altamount Road from 7 pm onwards.

READ | From Anant Ambani to Jai Anmol Ambani: Know the educational qualifications of Ambani children

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story

There is not enough information about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story, however, several reports have stated that both Anant and Radhika are childhood friends. The couple had shared a photo back in 2018, looking into each other's eyes, which had gone viral at the time. Both Anant and Radhika have made several public appearances together with Radhika attending all events and functions of the Ambanis.