Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony to take place today, know all about Gujarati ritual

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony is all set to take place today - January 19, 2023, at 39, Altamount Road from 7 pm onwards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony to take place today, know all about Gujarati ritual
File Photo

Business titan Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani are all set to marry Radhika Merchant. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. The couple's mehendi ceremony photos recently went viral on the internet and the young couple is all set to have their Gol Dhana ceremony today. 

What is a Gol Dhana ceremony? 

Gol Dhana is a pre-wedding ritual ceremony in Gujaratis, it is a kind of engagement. Gol means jaggery and Dhana means coriander seeds. Both these items, during the ceremony, are distributed at the groom’s place. The bride's family comes to the groom's home with gifts and sweets after which the couple exchange rings. After exchanging rings, the couple then seeks blessings from five married women.

READ | Inside videos and photos from Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's glittering mehendi ceremony, watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony is all set to take place today - January 19, 2023, at 39, Altamount Road from 7 pm onwards.

READ | From Anant Ambani to Jai Anmol Ambani: Know the educational qualifications of Ambani children

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story 

There is not enough information about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story, however, several reports have stated that both Anant and Radhika are childhood friends. The couple had shared a photo back in 2018, looking into each other's eyes, which had gone viral at the time. Both Anant and Radhika have made several public appearances together with Radhika attending all events and functions of the Ambanis.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Shiva Trilogy fame author Amish Tripathi set to marry again, know about his fiance, love story
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.