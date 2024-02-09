Twitter
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant: Celebs to perform at Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding ceremony

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have disclosed that the family is hosting a three-day affair in Gujarat.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 09:21 PM IST

As the eagerly awaited pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant approach, insiders disclose that eminent musicians Pritam, Hariharan, and Arijit Singh are all set to grace the event with their performances, offering a significant platform to Indian talent.

Pritam, celebrated for his versatile and contemporary music in Bollywood, will bring his chart-topping melodies to the festivities. Hariharan, a stalwart of Indian classical and devotional music, along with Arijit Singh, renowned for his captivating vocals and ability to connect with audiences across genres, will each contribute their unique flair to the celebrations.

The selection of Jamnagar, Gujarat, as the venue holds special significance for the Ambani family, given their deep familial roots in the city, thereby placing Jamnagar prominently on the map for similar events in the future. The presence of these esteemed Indian artists promises to elevate the festivities and offer attendees a memorable musical experience.

Furthermore, this underscores the economic impact of the entertainment industry, highlighting how such events provide a boost to local economies and contribute to the overall growth and development of the nation.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have disclosed that the family is hosting a three-day affair in Gujarat. "We are delighted to extend our invitation to you for Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding celebrations at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, scheduled from 1st to 3rd March 2024. In 1997, Reliance established the world's largest grassroots refining complex near Jamnagar and, over the years, has planted over 10 million trees in this once arid region, transforming it into a thriving green community teeming with flowers and fruits, and hosting Asia's largest mango orchard!" the invitation reads.

"Taking inspiration from this initiative, Anant has passionately nurtured this complex into a sanctuary of care and compassion for thousands of rescued animals. Over the past 25 years, we have forged our fondest memories in Jamnagar, making it the place nearest to our hearts. We eagerly anticipate your presence as we commemorate the beginning of Radhika and Anant's wedding celebrations! Kindly mark your calendars for a truly unforgettable weekend brimming with joy, laughter, and adventure. We eagerly await the opportunity to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to share in our happiness! Warm regards, Nita & Mukesh Ambani," they further added.

