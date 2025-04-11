Anant Ambani once revealed that Radhika Merchant used to complain because he dedicated 15 hours of his day to work.

Every relationship requires effort, especially when one partner has a demanding work schedule. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, once spoke openly about how his wife Radhika Merchant reacted to the long hours he devoted to his professional commitments.

In an interview with CNBC TV18, Anant revealed that Radhika used to complain about how little time he had for anything apart from work. At the time, he was deeply involved in his passion project in Jamnagar and also committed several hours each day to his responsibilities at Reliance. “I give about one or one and a half hours a day to Vantara where we do animal rescue. The rest of the time I am devoted to my father, and I give about 14 hours a day,” he shared.

Even though the schedule seemed overwhelming, Anant said that Jamnagar felt like home to him. He tried to spend weekends and holidays there whenever possible. But Radhika, in the beginning, was not entirely on board. “Radhika complains a lot… but Radhika now loves it,” he said with a smile, adding that her feelings gradually changed.

Over time, Radhika’s complaints turned into curiosity, and eventually, into active participation. “Now she wants to come take care of the animals more than me. Radhika is a great support. She’s also got involved,” Anant said, clearly appreciating her willingness to understand and share his passion.

