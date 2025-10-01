Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani's fitness trainer answers: Should you work out on an empty stomach?

Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani’s trainer, Vinod Channa, explains that while fasted workouts can aid fat burning, their benefits depend on individual health and fitness goals.

The fasted workout debate: Does it really burn more fat?

Vinod Channa, the renowned fitness trainer behind Anant Ambani's impressive 108 kg weight loss transformation, sheds light on the debate around exercising on an empty stomach. Many people believe that fasted workouts can boost fat burning, but Channa cautions that this approach is not effective for everyone. Fat burning generally starts after about an hour of exercise, and individual responses can vary depending on metabolism, fitness level, and overall health.

Channa also points out that working out without proper nutrition can negatively affect performance. It may lead to quicker fatigue, lower endurance, and even muscle loss if the body lacks sufficient energy. This is particularly true for intense cardio sessions or strength training routines. He emphasises that personal health conditions, lifestyle, and fitness goals should be carefully considered before deciding to exercise in a fasted state.

Balancing nutrition and exercise: A personalised approach

According to Channa, the key is personalisation. For those focusing on fat loss, a light pre-workout meal or snack can provide the energy needed to sustain activity and maintain intensity. On the other hand, people targeting strength gains or high-intensity training are better off consuming a well-balanced meal beforehand, ensuring that muscles are fueled and performance is not compromised.

Channa stresses that one-size-fits-all solutions rarely work in fitness. Tailoring exercise and nutrition plans to an individual's specific needs ensures workouts remain safe, effective, and sustainable. By listening to the body and adjusting routines accordingly, anyone can maximise the benefits of their fitness efforts, whether working out fasted or after a meal.