Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role

Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters with Ganga-Jamni culture, details here

Two legendary actors, iconic director died midway while shooting this film, was released incomplete after 23 years, bombed at box office, was based on...

From DDLJ to My Name Is Khan: 7 films that prove Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen jodi

Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani's fitness trainer answers: Should you work out on an empty stomach?

Rani Mukerji on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls shooting for Hichki when daughter Adira was 14-months old: 'If the producer is...'

Fatah-IV Missile: Has Pakistan developed its own BrahMos, could it outwit S-400?

2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'

Rani Mukerji reveals why wedding pics with Aditya Chopra were never made public

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani's fitness trainer answers: Should you work out on an empty stomach?

Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani’s trainer, Vinod Channa, explains that while fasted workouts can aid fat burning, their benefits depend on individual health and fitness goals.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 02:10 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani's fitness trainer answers: Should you work out on an empty stomach?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The fasted workout debate: Does it really burn more fat?

Vinod Channa, the renowned fitness trainer behind Anant Ambani's impressive 108 kg weight loss transformation, sheds light on the debate around exercising on an empty stomach. Many people believe that fasted workouts can boost fat burning, but Channa cautions that this approach is not effective for everyone. Fat burning generally starts after about an hour of exercise, and individual responses can vary depending on metabolism, fitness level, and overall health.

Channa also points out that working out without proper nutrition can negatively affect performance. It may lead to quicker fatigue, lower endurance, and even muscle loss if the body lacks sufficient energy. This is particularly true for intense cardio sessions or strength training routines. He emphasises that personal health conditions, lifestyle, and fitness goals should be carefully considered before deciding to exercise in a fasted state.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Balancing nutrition and exercise: A personalised approach

According to Channa, the key is personalisation. For those focusing on fat loss, a light pre-workout meal or snack can provide the energy needed to sustain activity and maintain intensity. On the other hand, people targeting strength gains or high-intensity training are better off consuming a well-balanced meal beforehand, ensuring that muscles are fueled and performance is not compromised.

Channa stresses that one-size-fits-all solutions rarely work in fitness. Tailoring exercise and nutrition plans to an individual's specific needs ensures workouts remain safe, effective, and sustainable. By listening to the body and adjusting routines accordingly, anyone can maximise the benefits of their fitness efforts, whether working out fasted or after a meal.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From mimicking Abrar's celebration to posting photoshopped pics: Here's how India players reacted to Asia Cup win
Here's how India players reacted to Asia Cup win
Why is Hamas most likely to reject Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Details here
Why is Hamas most likely to reject Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Details here
Pakistan: Massive protests in PoK against Shehbaz Sharif govt leave 3 dead, dozens injured; here's what happened
Pakistan: Massive protests against Shehbaz Sharif govt leave 2 dead
Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area, THIS contestant becomes saviour by catching creature with hand, he is..
Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area
Rajvir Jawanda’s condition ‘better than yesterday’ but singer remains unconscious, says Punjab CM Mann
Rajvir Jawanda’s condition better than yesterday but singer remains unconscious
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE