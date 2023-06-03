Anant Ambani's drastic transformation: Lost 108kg in 18 months, how he regained weight, real reason revealed

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani grabbed headlines in 2016 as he succeeded in reducing his weight by 108 kgs in just 18 months. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani lost went down to 100 kgs from 208 kgs in only 18 months and his incredible weight loss journey became an inspiration for millions of people. Anant Ambani also received praise from many celebrities for his dedication to lose weight.

Anant Ambani managed to lose 108 kilograms in 18 months under thewatchful eyes of celebrity trainer Vinod Channa. But Anant Ambani has now regained weight and people are trying to find out the reason behind regain of Anant Ambani’s weight after 2016.

Nita Ambani had said in an interview in 2017 that Anant Ambani had severe asthma and he was prescribed steroids by doctors to cure it. According to Nita Ambani, the steroids which Anant Ambani took for the treatment of asthma made his gain weight again.

"Anant was highly asthmatic so we had to put him on a lot of steroids. He suffers from obesity. Hence, the treatment for asthma resulted in a lot of weight gain," Nita Ambani had said.

How steroids can lead to weight gain?

According to health experts, asthma could prevent a person from exercising or doing hard physical activities. Use of steroids for a long period of time could make a person hungrier than usual, which means the person will eat more and this will ultimately lead to obesity. Weight can also increase by fluid retention from taking oral steroids.

Asteroids which are prescribed by the doctors to treat asthma, can change the metabolism rate of body and bring some changes in the hunger level of the patient too. This means that steroids could increase appetite which makes the patient to eat more and it leads to weight gain.