Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant twin in black, meet with Lionel Messi in Jamnagar, SEE pic

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant met football star Lionel Messi in Jamnagar, turning heads in matching black outfits. Fans celebrated online as photos went viral, highlighting a perfect mix of fashion, glamour and celebrity lifestyle at a star-studded event.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently made headlines when they had the opportunity to meet football superstar Lionel Messi in Jamnagar. Anant and Radhika, in matching black costumes, were not only very chic but also took the attention away from others, thus turning the gathering into an unforgettable experience for fans and reporters both.

Fashion meets football:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The gathering, which coincided with Messi's trip to Jamnagar, was a combination of sports and glamour, bringing to light the crossing point of India’s high-class living and the world's sports stars. Anant and Radhika's matching black outfits created a look that was both contemporary and fashionable, and they took the event's style factor up a notch, which attracted positive comments over social media.

Also read: From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025

Fans celebrate the moment:

The online celebration of the moment was done by the supporters of both the Ambani family and Messi, and the pictures of the trio went viral in no time. The meeting not only highlighted Messi's worldwide popularity but also demonstrated Anant and Radhika's participation in India's top social and fashion circles. This fashionable gathering is a further illustration of the mixing-up of sports, fashion and celebrity lifestyles that offer the fans a sneak peek into the opulent lives of India's top personalities and the glamorous world of India’s top personalities.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's meeting with Lionel Messi in Jamnagar was not merely a chance meeting; it was an occasion marked by the blending of fashion, sports and celebrity culture. By wearing matching and classy clothes, the couple made an unforgettable impact, showing that style and brilliance could dazzle even during a sports event full of stars.

