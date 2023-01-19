Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement today: All you need to know about their roka ceremony

Representational image

Mukesh Ambani's darling Nawab Anant Ambani is going to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant today. Today is the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant had given her heart to Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani years ago. In such a situation, today this couple is looking desperate to hold each other's hand forever. Fans are looking very desperate to know the pictures and inside details of the engagement of these two. Today, in this report, we have brought small details of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony.

Anant and Radhika were stopped on December 19, 2022, at Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan. After which a party was organized in Mumbai in which many Bollywood celebs participated. Now Anant and Radhika are going to get engaged, so everyone wants to know about the venue of this function.

This is the engagement venue

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement is going to happen this evening. This engagement will happen in Mukesh Ambani's house only. The engagement will take place in Antilia. The preparations for the engagement have started and Antilia has been decorated. Whose pictures and videos are also going viral on social media.

Photos of Mehndi function went viral

Radhika's pre-engagement Mehndi function was held on Tuesday. This function also took place in Antilia. Pictures of Mehndi function are becoming very viral on social media. Photos of Anant's name on Radhika's hands have gone viral. Radhika was looking very beautiful in this function. She also danced on the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from Alia Bhatt's film Kalank. Whose video is going viral.