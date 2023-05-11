Anand Mahindra thinks surahi is better than fridge, know the benefits clay pot

With the social media tweets, industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to astound us. The Mahindra Group Chairman's Twitter account is brimming with amusing, motivational, and humorous tweets that frequently catch the attention of users of social media. He particularly like everything Indian, and he frequently expresses his admiration and support for desi ideas. The Mahindra Group Chairman made a humorous analogy between a fridge and a surahi, a clay pot typically used to hold cool water, given that it is summer in India. The post, however, has started a discussion online.

''Frankly, the Surahi is also superior from the point of view of design & aesthetics. In a world increasingly preoccupied with being planet-positive, the humble Surahi could become a premium lifestyle accessory,'' he wrote along with a pic listing the pros of the 'surahi'.

See the post here:

Frankly, the Surahi is also superior from the point of view of design & aesthetics. In a world increasingly preoccupied with being planet-positive, the humble Surahi could become a premium lifestyle accessory. (credit: @EducatedMoron) pic.twitter.com/SR2M7sSMxU — anand mahindra (anandmahindra) May 9, 2023

He made a comparison between the earthen water dispenser and a refrigerator, noting that the former is more reasonably priced, robust, and portable. The household appliance costs more than 10,000, has a lifespan of only seven to fifteen years, requires a lot of care, uses power, and is not portable. The article also made light of the fact that even musician Arijit Singh has written a song on the "surahi" but not the refrigerator.

Here’s how people reacted to Anand Mahindra’s tweet:

“Surahi is only for storing water. Refrigerators have multiple functions. Those who have a refrigerator also have Surahi as it enhances the taste of water and also keeps it cool during summer. We can not compare both, sir,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I believe that with the growing interest in sustainability, I could definitely see the Surahi becoming a must-have item for anyone looking to make a stylish yet eco-conscious statement. Why settle for a basic water bottle/ Fridge when you could have a Surahi?”

Another person commented, “Thank you. I have been using Surahi water every summer season to get naturally chilled water with extra addition in it, a copper pot and a mogra flower daily. This enhanced my satisfaction. None of my family drinks fridge water….”