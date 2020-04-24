Anand Mahindra's video for 'baby-boomers' will give 'heavy-duty' nostalgia to 90s kids

Anand Mahindra's twitter account is a treat for his followers. From sharing inspirational stories to humorous posts, Anand Mahindra Twitter account is like a paradise. And yes, how can we forget his famous 'WhatsApp Wonder Box'!

On Thursday, he tweeted a video that gave all 90s kid a major nostalgia feels.

The 64-year-old businessman shared a collection of short clips that took many Twitter users down the memory lane and wrote: "To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia."

The video featured cassettes, landline telephones, Nataraj pencils, and Kodak photo reels among other things which would make any 90s kid miss their childhood.

While sharing the video Mr. Mahindra also predicted that the business of nostalgia would only grow in the post-COVID world, when everyone would yearn for the "good old days".

To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid, when we’ll hanker for the good old days #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/VriIiEUABO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2020

He also revealed his favourite part of the two-minute-long video. "My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum", he added.

Since being shared online, the video has collected nearly 113,000 views and 11,000 likes. The video has made many 90s kid nostalgic about their childhood. Some shared really interesting response, take a look...

â‚¹1 each. I hope you must have tasted these. Unforgettable days. pic.twitter.com/bRJFgm3U7N — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) April 23, 2020

Anyone remember Poppins? Mint cigarettes (Phantom)? — Rajesh Janey (@RajeshJaney) April 24, 2020

Yes rasna was the seasonal drink at that time and i used to feel like that it was a drink served only in 5 star hotels... — Er. K. Ravi Kiran (@RaviKiran_1990) April 23, 2020

Sweet memories — Sanjay Gadhvi (@SanjayG47395517) April 23, 2020

Absolutely Sir! Nostalgia....Joy of childhood — Sachin Govind Mali(@sachingmali) April 23, 2020

Bahut yaad ate h bachpaan ke wah din — kaleen Bhaiya (stay home jinda rahoge) (@Anubhav80038157) April 23, 2020