Anand Mahindra's video for 'baby-boomers' will give 'heavy-duty' nostalgia to 90s kids

The 64-year-old businessman shared a collection of short clips that took many Twitter users down the memory lane and wrote: "To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia."


Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 24, 2020, 09:10 AM IST

Anand Mahindra's twitter account is a treat for his followers. From sharing inspirational stories to humorous posts, Anand Mahindra Twitter account is like a paradise. And yes, how can we forget his famous 'WhatsApp Wonder Box'!

On Thursday, he tweeted a video that gave all 90s kid a major nostalgia feels. 

The 64-year-old businessman shared a collection of short clips that took many Twitter users down the memory lane and wrote: "To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia." 

The video featured cassettes, landline telephones, Nataraj pencils, and Kodak photo reels among other things which would make any 90s kid miss their childhood. 

While sharing the video Mr. Mahindra also predicted that the business of nostalgia would only grow in the post-COVID world, when everyone would yearn for the "good old days".

He also revealed his favourite part of the two-minute-long video. "My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum", he added.

Since being shared online, the video has collected nearly 113,000 views and 11,000 likes. The video has made many 90s kid nostalgic about their childhood. Some shared really interesting response, take a look...