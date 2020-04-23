Amul shares popular 90s ads during Ramayan & Mahabharata telecast giving Indians major nostalgia feels

Amid the nationwide lockdown, several old television shows have made a comeback on Doordarshan.

From Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to BR Chopra's Mahabharat and shows like Office Office, Dekh Bhai Dekh is being broadcasted during the lockdown to keep entertained.

The Amul ad always manages to capture the newsmakers from every field and once again they have managed to grab attention as they have joined the bandwagon by re-releasing its old advertisements on Doordarshan.

A few days back, Amul shared its popular ads on social media as well.

On its official Twitter handle shared the 90s ad with caption, "On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat."

Here are some of the iconic ads that Amul brought back to make India feel nostalgic...

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Chocolate - Beet Gaye Din Cycle Ke pic.twitter.com/4Z6VO8tHhT — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 19, 2020

