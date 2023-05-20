Amrita Rao's entire wedding cost less than your lehenga, full details

In a recent YouTube vlog, actress Amrita Rao and her radio jockey husband Anmol revealed stunning details about their wedding. In an anniversary-themed video posted on their YouTube channel Couple of Things, the couple led viewers on a trip from Mumbai to Pune, where they wed nine years earlier in a private ceremony at the Iskcon Temple. Amrita and Anmol disclosed in the vlog that they had only spent 1.5 lakh on their wedding, which included their attire, the location, and other costs.

Amrita Rao, whose acting credits include Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Jolly LLB, and Thakeray, claimed she did not want to wear luxury clothing to her wedding and opted for a more traditional look instead, choosing a saree that cost $3,000 instead. Anmol claimed that the cost of his wedding attire was comparable. The wedding site, according to the couple, cost $11,000 to arrange.



"I wanted to wear a traditional outfit. My saree's cost was ₹3000... I didn't want to wear designer clothes... I wore artificial jewellery. My mangalsutra was only ₹18,000," Amrita said. She added, "We have always believed that marriage is love. Money is not a showpiece. We only wanted our family and close friends to be at our wedding... We didn’t spend much on the wedding and we enjoyed it."

RJ Anmol also said, “Our marriage is a reflection of our personalities, and we wanted to do it in a transparent manner. We will be content if our wedding encourages couples to get married within their means."

Netizens were astonished by Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's low-key wedding. Many people on YouTube congratulated them for choosing to have a great wedding on a tight budget.