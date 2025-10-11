Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: A look at 7 most expensive things owned by Bollywood’s Shahenshah

Amitabh Bachchan turns 83. Let's take a look at some of India’s most luxurious properties and collectables owned by the legendary actor.

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor who continues to win hearts across generations, celebrating his 83rd birthday today, on October 11.

As the actor enters another glorious year, he remains one of the most respected and admired figures in the Indian film industry. Known not just for his powerful performances and remarkable voice, Amitabh Bachchan has also built an extraordinary lifestyle over the years. From luxurious homes to rare collectables, Big B’s list of prized possessions is truly impressive.

Let’s take a look at seven of the most expensive things owned by Amitabh Bachchan.

Jalsa : Iconic Mumbai b ungalow

Located in Mumbai’s Juhu area, Jalsa is one of Amitabh Bachchan’s most cherished possessions. This luxurious bungalow is estimated to be worth over Rs 200 crore.

Prateeksha

Before Jalsa, Prateeksha, another stunning bungalow in Juhu that holds deep emotional value for the Bachchan family. It was home to Amitabh’s parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, and continues to be a symbol of the family’s roots and legacy.

Private Jet

Amitabh Bachchan owns a private jet worth around Rs 260 crore. The jet offers comfort, privacy, and luxury, perfect for the megastar’s busy schedule.

A h ouse in Paris

Amitabh Bachchan owns a beautiful house in Paris, reportedly worth Rs 3 crore. Interestingly, this elegant property was a gift from his wife, Jaya Bachchan. It reflects the couple’s taste for fine living and their love for the City of Lights.

Expensive Montblanc Pen

Amitabh Bachchan's love for writing is well-known, and he owns a luxurious Montblanc pen valued at Rs 67,790. It’s not just a writing instrument for him, but a symbol of his deep connection to poetry and literature, inherited from his father.

A l avish c ar c ollection

Big B’s car collection includes some of the world’s most luxurious brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Bentley, and Range Rover. Each car speaks of his taste for elegance and class.

Alibaug p lots

Ahead of his 83rd birthday, Amitabh Bachchan recently made a major investment by purchasing three prime plots in Alibaug for around Rs 6.60 crore. Apart from this, he also owns a plot in Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya, reflecting his spiritual and cultural connection to the roots of India.

