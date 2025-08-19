'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ageing struggles: Using handle bars, wearing pants have become....

Bharti Singh's ayurvedic remedy for facial pigmentation post-childbirth sparks expert warning, here's why

Meet man, who failed in class 12th pre-boards, then in graduation, but cracked UPSC exam twice, he is currently posted in...

Vidya Balan stuns at Parineetaa re-release event: How simple diet helped actress to make fitness comeback

Spider-Man arrives to rescue Mumbaikars! Viral video shows a masked man draining waterlogged roads in Mumbai with a mop in hand - WATCH

Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more

Ambati Rayudu sparks NEW controversy over SuryaKumar Yadav's iconic T20 World Cup catch, says 'Rope was...'

Jumunjin Beach in Goblin to Nami Island in Winter Sonata: 6 iconic K-drama locations that brought stories to life

Usha Nadkarni reveals she felt insulted after audition call for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy: 'A 25-year-old asked me...'

Tamil TV actor T. Ravichandran moves HC for anticipatory bail in Kamal Haasan threat case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ageing struggles: Using handle bars, wearing pants have become....

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ageing struggles: Using handle bars, wearing pants

Bharti Singh's ayurvedic remedy for facial pigmentation post-childbirth sparks expert warning, here's why

Bharti Singh's ayurvedic remedy for facial pigmentation post-childbirth sparks

Meet man, who failed in class 12th pre-boards, then in graduation, but cracked UPSC exam twice, he is currently posted in...

Meet man, who failed in class 12th pre-boards, then in graduation, but cracked..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ageing struggles: Using handle bars, wearing pants have become....

Amitabh Bachchan, at 82, revealed how ageing has slowed him down. From sitting while wearing pants to relying on handle bars around the house, Big B reflected on life’s realities, while continuing his film projects and hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 02:56 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ageing struggles: Using handle bars, wearing pants have become....
Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ageing struggles: Using handle bars, wearing pants have become....

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan, Known for his discipline and resilience recently shared a candid note on his blog about the aging realities. Even at the age of 82, Big B admitted that basic tasks now require extra care and effort, including using handle bars around the house and setting down to wear pants. All basic things are becoming difficult to do at this age.

Amitabh Bachchan on the challenges of ageing

After his weekly Sunday meet with fans on August 17, Big B wrote about how his daily routine now revolves around medicines, yoga, and mobility training. “The body gradually begins to lose its balance and there is a need to work on it to check and improve,” he shared.

Mr. Bachchan also admitted that activities which once felt effortless now demand caution. “Doctors advise, please Mr Bachchan, sit down and wear trousers, do not try to stand while putting them on, you could lose balance and fall,” he revealed.

Big B’s adjustments in daily life

Bachchan reflected on how simple acts, such as bending down to pick up a paper, are no longer easy. “Handle bars… oh boy… you need them all over to hold and steady thy body before any physical act,” he wrote, adding that bravado often tempts him to ignore these changes, only to be reminded of the risks.

While acknowledging that his readers might chuckle at his words, Bachchan noted that ageing is a universal process. “IT SHALL HAPPEN TO ALL OF US,” he stressed, philosophically adding that youth races through challenges, while age forces one to slow down.

Amitabh Bachchan’s philosophical approach

Big B concluded his note with a reflective message: true fulfilment lies in completing one’s purpose and preparing for what comes next. He credited some of his thoughts to chants shared with him by his daughter, Shweta Bachchan.

Upcoming projects of Amitabh Bachchan

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will star in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84, co-starring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee. Mr. Bachchan will also reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, he continues to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on SonyLIV.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan learns how to use Instagram at 82, see viral video

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
YouTuber Armaan Malik’s first wife Payal pregnant with fourth child after 15 years: 'Miracle hi hai...'
YouTuber Armaan Malik’s first wife Payal pregnant with fourth child after 15 yea
Beware! AI can tap your phone from distance, know how does it happen?
Beware! AI can tap your phone from distance, know how does it happen?
Bhau gang takes responsibility of firing bullets at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence due to..., its leader is...
Bhau gang takes responsibility of firing bullets at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram
Vidya Balan stuns at Parineetaa re-release event: How simple diet helped actress to make fitness comeback
Vidya Balan stuns at Parineetaa re-release event: How simple diet helped actress
Months after Meerut murder case, man's decomposing body found in blue drum, wife missing, case is from...
Man's rotting body found in blue drum, wife missing, case is from...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE