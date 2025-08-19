Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ageing struggles: Using handle bars, wearing pants have become....

Amitabh Bachchan, at 82, revealed how ageing has slowed him down. From sitting while wearing pants to relying on handle bars around the house, Big B reflected on life’s realities, while continuing his film projects and hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan, Known for his discipline and resilience recently shared a candid note on his blog about the aging realities. Even at the age of 82, Big B admitted that basic tasks now require extra care and effort, including using handle bars around the house and setting down to wear pants. All basic things are becoming difficult to do at this age.

Amitabh Bachchan on the challenges of ageing

After his weekly Sunday meet with fans on August 17, Big B wrote about how his daily routine now revolves around medicines, yoga, and mobility training. “The body gradually begins to lose its balance and there is a need to work on it to check and improve,” he shared.

Mr. Bachchan also admitted that activities which once felt effortless now demand caution. “Doctors advise, please Mr Bachchan, sit down and wear trousers, do not try to stand while putting them on, you could lose balance and fall,” he revealed.

Big B’s adjustments in daily life

Bachchan reflected on how simple acts, such as bending down to pick up a paper, are no longer easy. “Handle bars… oh boy… you need them all over to hold and steady thy body before any physical act,” he wrote, adding that bravado often tempts him to ignore these changes, only to be reminded of the risks.

While acknowledging that his readers might chuckle at his words, Bachchan noted that ageing is a universal process. “IT SHALL HAPPEN TO ALL OF US,” he stressed, philosophically adding that youth races through challenges, while age forces one to slow down.

Amitabh Bachchan’s philosophical approach

Big B concluded his note with a reflective message: true fulfilment lies in completing one’s purpose and preparing for what comes next. He credited some of his thoughts to chants shared with him by his daughter, Shweta Bachchan.

Upcoming projects of Amitabh Bachchan

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will star in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84, co-starring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee. Mr. Bachchan will also reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, he continues to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on SonyLIV.



