Shiva Trilogy fame author Amish Tripathi set to marry again, know about his fiance, love story

Amish Tripathi announces second engagement on Twitter

Renowned author, Amish Tripathi, best known for The Shiva Trilogy, has announced that he is getting engaged. On Wednesday (Jan 18) he made this announcement on the microblogging platform Twitter. Amish Tripathi was previously married to Preeti Vyas, and the couple announced their divorce in 2020. Tripathi has once again decided to tie the knot and penned a long note and introduced his fiancee Shivani.

The author revealed that he met Shivani in London. “We have grown to love each other. And we are getting engaged,” Amish Tripathi wrote in his tweet.

A Personal Announcement

Although not much is revealed about his fiancee, according to Tripathi's tweet, Amish met his fiancee in London and their love bloomed. Now the couple has decided to get engaged. Writing the personal note, Tripathi, thanked lord Shiva for his son, Neel and fiancee, Shivani. "I always Thank Lord Shiva for His blessings on my career. After a long time, I thanked Him for blessings in my personal life as well. I am thanking Him for my son, Neel, and my fiancee, Shivani," he wrote.

In the note, Amis Tripathi requested to consider this note as his only public statement to protect the privacy of his fiancee's children and his own.

In 2019, Amish filed for divorce from Preeti Vyas and decided to end their 20 years long marriage. Amish Tripathi published his first novel, The Immortals of Meluha, in 2010. This became the first novel of The Shiva Trilogy. The second book in the series was The Secret of The Nagas (2011) and the third was The Oath of the Vayuputras, launched in 2013.