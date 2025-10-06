Who is Rakesh Kishore? Supreme Court lawyer who tried to throw shoe at CJI BR Gavai
China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide
Good news for iPhone users, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here
IND-W vs PAK-W: Former India cricketer takes subtle jibe at Pakistan after Team India's win in Women's World Cup 2025: ‘Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat’
'Pyaar mein saudebazi...': Malaika Arora drops cryptic reply after Arbaaz Khan welcomes baby girl with Sshura? Here's what we know
France Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet
Amid Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement rumours, step inside Vijay's stunning Hyderabad home with grand entrance, cozy balcony and...
October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar
Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?
Lawyer tries to throw shoe at CJI BR Gavai during SC proceedings, shouts ‘Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge’
LIFESTYLE
Amid Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement rumours, here’s a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad home, featuring a sunlit entrance and his beloved dog, Storm.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement rumours have fans curious, and Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad home offers a peek into his elegant lifestyle. From a sunlit entrance and a cozy living room to a dedicated entertainment space, the house perfectly combines comfort, style, and personal touches like his beloved dog, Storm.
Amid the buzz around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, fans are curious about the actor’s personal space. His Hyderabad residence welcomes guests with an elegant, understated wooden gate. The large doors allow sunlight to filter through, creating a warm and inviting vibe. The porch is often a backdrop for family moments, with the superstar and his loved ones frequently spotted posing there.
Vijay’s living room is a favourite among his social media followers, appearing in multiple posts. The space combines style with comfort, featuring furniture that blends perfectly with the crisp white interiors. This is where Vijay and his family relax, and the true highlight of the room is his adorable pet, Storm, who seems to steal the spotlight in nearly every post.
For quiet evenings and sunset gazing, Vijay enjoys his balcony. He once shared on Instagram how the pandemic had him sleeping more than usual, making his evenings in the open even more precious. Surrounded by nature, he unwinds here, with his loyal companion Storm always by his side.
The home also features a dedicated entertainment room, reflecting Vijay’s love for movies and shows. Known as a self-proclaimed critic and serious binge-watcher, this space is perfect for the actor to indulge in his favourite pastime, offering a cozy escape within his stylish home.