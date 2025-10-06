Amid Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement rumours, step inside Vijay's stunning Hyderabad home with grand entrance, cozy balcony and...

Amid Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement rumours, here’s a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad home, featuring a sunlit entrance and his beloved dog, Storm.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement rumours have fans curious, and Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad home offers a peek into his elegant lifestyle. From a sunlit entrance and a cozy living room to a dedicated entertainment space, the house perfectly combines comfort, style, and personal touches like his beloved dog, Storm.

Grand entrance

Amid the buzz around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, fans are curious about the actor’s personal space. His Hyderabad residence welcomes guests with an elegant, understated wooden gate. The large doors allow sunlight to filter through, creating a warm and inviting vibe. The porch is often a backdrop for family moments, with the superstar and his loved ones frequently spotted posing there.

Cozy l iving s pace

Vijay’s living room is a favourite among his social media followers, appearing in multiple posts. The space combines style with comfort, featuring furniture that blends perfectly with the crisp white interiors. This is where Vijay and his family relax, and the true highlight of the room is his adorable pet, Storm, who seems to steal the spotlight in nearly every post.

Balcony v iews

For quiet evenings and sunset gazing, Vijay enjoys his balcony. He once shared on Instagram how the pandemic had him sleeping more than usual, making his evenings in the open even more precious. Surrounded by nature, he unwinds here, with his loyal companion Storm always by his side.

Entertainment ha ven

The home also features a dedicated entertainment room, reflecting Vijay’s love for movies and shows. Known as a self-proclaimed critic and serious binge-watcher, this space is perfect for the actor to indulge in his favourite pastime, offering a cozy escape within his stylish home.