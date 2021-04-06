10 things to keep in mind while working out at home

With COVID-induced lockdown and restrictions in place once again considering the sharp rise in cases, it's like a deja vu of sorts with companies going back to work from home, theatres running at 50% capacity and celebrities urging citizens to 'stay at home'.

And with new restrictions in place allowing us to spend more time at home and gyms not being an option to go to, it seems like the time to make peace with living-room or at-home workouts has come.

But before that, it's important to understand the little things involved in a home workout.

1. Dedicated space for workout

Make-do arrangements never work efficiently. Find a good spot in the house and dedicate it as your workout space. If you manage on a makeshift arrangement, it can cause a hindrance to your routine as some days space might be free, on other days not.

2. Don't forget to put on your gear

By gear, we mean workout appropriate clothes. It might sound unimportant, but the right gear will give you that confidence, pep you up for a good workout and put you in the right frame of mind. Also, it will facilitate free movement and flexibility, and help in a better workout.

3. Drink lots of water

Well, post-workout, not during. You should drink very little water during the workout. A sip or two just to keep you hydrated during the workout is enough. Thereafter, have tonnes of it to compensate for the loss of water from the body

4. Find the right channel/instructor

Do a little research before you actually start with your workout. Find an instructor whose sessions you'd like to join or a channel whose circuits you would like to stream.

5. Do not go overboard

Don't go overboard with your workout because that's precisely what people do in a burst of enthusiasm. They go too hard too quickly. You need to work yourself up. Start with low-intensity exercises and that gradually increase the intensity and the duration.

6. Don't buy equipment right away

Equipment-free workouts can do wonders for you and there’s enough of those workouts out there to last a lifetime. Once you are confident of yourself and know that working out is an integral and unmissable part of your life, that's when you can go buy yourself some equipment, otherwise, it's going to be a waste.

7. Listen to your body

On some days, your body will signal to you that it needs rest or is unable to indulge in any kind of workout, listen to it because there's no shame in letting your body rest and then come back with double the enthusiasm the next day. Also, some days you can just modify your workouts to suit the needs of your body.

8. Stick to a particular time

Like a dedicated space for the workout, you need to fix a time too. Because if you do it when you 'have time', you’ll never do it. If you can fix a time in the morning, well nothing like it.

9. Do not use your phone

Turn off the notifications or just put your phone away. This way, you'll be mentally at peace and will be able to concentrate on your workout and can expect better results.

10. Mix your workout and set a reasonable goal

Do not stick to a particular type of workout because if the body gets used to it, the results won't show. So, do a mix of cardio, HIIT, dance or pilates, things that you like or even don't. Also, set a reasonable goal, do not aim for unreasonable and unachievable targets that will make you want to push you beyond your limits.