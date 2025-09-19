Ameesha Patel reveals secret to youthful glowing skin at 50: 'When I am not working, I do...'

Ameesha Patel, at 50, swears by minimal skincare, natural remedies, and a healthy lifestyle. Her mantra is 'less is more' for timeless beauty.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel continues to stun fans with her youthful charm and radiant skin. Despite being in her fifties, the Gadar 2 actress has managed to maintain a glow that defies her age. Recently, in a candid chat on BIEbanter with Queenie Singh, Ameesha opened up about her beauty routine, which helped her sustain her timeless looks.

Her simple philosophy is 'Less is More'

Ameesha's secret to looking fresh is not about complicated skincare routines. She believes in the mantra 'less is more.' The actress revealed that she avoids makeup whenever she can.

'When I am not working, I do not use makeup at all. Even when I step out, it’s always the bare minimum. Even on screen, I prefer keeping it as natural as possible,' she said.

Starting skincare early

Ameesha shared that she began her skincare journey quite early. She made facials and clean-ups a part of her routine to prevent acne, whiteheads, and blackheads. Over the years, she learned the importance of adjusting her skincare depending on the weather and climate, especially since she travels frequently.

Never sleeping with makeup on

One of her golden rules, that Ameesha never go to bed with makeup on, no matter how hectic or exhausting her day has been. According to her, cleansing the face thoroughly before sleeping allows the skin to breathe and repair overnight.

Natural hair and skin care

Along with skincare, Ameesha also believes in taking care of her hair with natural treatments. She loves regular oil massages and deep conditioning treatments. She even recommends using simple home remedies like adding an egg to hair oil, which helps cleanse the hair effectively without damaging it with excessive shampooing.

'It’s just a little bit that you heat up and put for half an hour… and then putting an egg in your hair helps to take out the oil more than the shampoo,' she explained.

Her skincare must-haves

When it comes to skincare ingredients, Ameesha swears by Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid.

'I love Vitamin C, I love hyaluronic acid. I love things that have deep nourishing properties because what my skin type really needs is hydration,' she shared.

Understanding skin

Ameesha emphasised that skincare is not about following trends but about knowing what suits your own skin type. Over time, she has learned to identify which products and ingredients work best for her.

